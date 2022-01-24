GlobalBlock Announces Receipt of MCTO

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2022) – GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the “Company” or “GlobalBlock“) announces that it has been granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO“) by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC“) as requested by the Company. As previously announced on April 29, 2022, the application for the MCTO was made due to a delay in the preparation and audit of its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the “Annual Filings“). As anticipated, the Company was not able to file its Annual Filings by the filing deadline of May 2, 2022, as required under applicable Canadian securities law. Pursuant to the MCTO, the Company now has until June 30, 2022 to file the Annual Filings, though it is expected that these filings will be made by May 13, 2022.

Under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“), the MCTO permits the continued trading in the Company’s common shares by persons other than the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of section 10 of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default; particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfil these provisions, any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed.

There is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed and GlobalBlock remains in a sound financial position with a strong cash balance and is debt free.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is at this time a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets. At this time, GlobalBlock Limited only accepts United Kingdom and Ireland resident clients or customers for its digital asset broker or trading services.

For further information please contact the Company at:

Rufus Round, CEO

c/o 65 Curzon Street, London, W1J 8PE, United Kingdom

Tel. +00 44 20 3286 2904

[email protected]

https://globalblock.co.uk/ and http://www.globalblockdigital.com/

https://twitter.com/Globalblocknews

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalblock/

Media Contact

Angus Campbell

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

[email protected]

