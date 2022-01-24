GoFundMe Completes Acquisition of Classy

Depelsha McGruder, Ford Foundation COO, appointed to GoFundMe’s Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online fundraising, announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Classy, the leading nonprofit fundraising software company. Classy will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of GoFundMe.

Classy’s purpose is to help nonprofits raise more funds and increase their programmatic impact. Together, GoFundMe and Classy will create new opportunities to service the nearly $500 billion U.S. philanthropic market as GoFundMe aims to be the most helpful place in the world. Most recently, several hundred million dollars has been raised across both platforms to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The acquisition creates a global leader in modern giving across B2C and B2B, accelerating growth and unlocking new opportunities to reach more people and organizations across the world. GoFundMe and Classy will also work together to develop new and unique offerings in adjacent markets such as workplace giving solutions.

The company also announced today Depelsha McGruder has joined the GoFundMe board of directors as an independent director. McGruder is currently COO at the Ford Foundation, a role she has held since 2020, and previously served on Classy’s board of directors. Her experience spanning media, finance and philanthropy, matched with her passion for giving back, makes her an invaluable addition to the board.

Since 2010, GoFundMe has become a trusted global leader in online fundraising, helping to raise and deliver more than $17 billion from over 200 million donations. In 2022, GoFundMe acquired Classy, a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Our vision is to become the most helpful place in the world. To learn more, visit us at GoFundMe.com and find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Classy, a subsidiary of GoFundMe, is a Public Benefit Corporation and giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Classy’s platform provides powerful and intuitive fundraising tools to convert and retain donors. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise nearly $4 billion. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

