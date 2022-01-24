The Bank of San Antonio, Texas A&M University-San Antonio Partner to Offer Local Entrepreneurs Hands-On Business Training Free of Charge

The STRIDE program launches in the Fall of 2022 and a female entrepreneur’s STRIDE program launches Spring 2023

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the goal of impacting the Southside business community with real world education and practices, The Bank of San Antonio proudly announces its partnership with Texas A&M University-San Antonio (A&M-SA) to launch the first of its kind, STRIDE Entrepreneurship Leadership program. The hands-on business training is free of charge. STRIDE stands for the six key pillars of a founder’s success: Strength, Tenacity, Resolve, Impact, Disruption, and Empowerment.





“STRIDE will bring more equity and capital access to entrepreneurs and will demystify the banking practices that can prohibit some business owners from much needed financial solutions for growth,” said Brandi Vitier, Market Executive, The Bank of San Antonio. “We are also increasing focus on our Express Business Lending program for small businesses.”

The program begins in September 2022 through A&M-SA’s Henry G. Cisneros Institute for Emerging Leaders. The business management curriculum will be co-taught by A&M-SA professors and banking experts from The Bank of San Antonio. The course materials of entrepreneurial development will support small to medium business owners who want to develop their leadership, knowledge of available financial solutions, along with best practices for business growth.

“Texas A&M University-San Antonio is in the business of enriching our community. With a wonderful collaborative partner like The Bank of San Antonio, our ability to do that is amplified, our reach is extended and our potential for positive impact on the community is even greater,” says Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, President, A&M-San Antonio. “Presenting the STRIDE Entrepreneurship Leadership program aligns with A&M-San Antonio’s commitment to creating transformative and equitable opportunities and educational experiences that enrich lives and the community.”

“STRIDE is a game changer for many businesses who strive to expand, but may not know where to turn,” said Angelica Palm, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communication Director at Texas Partners Bank. “Entrepreneurs will learn best practices from local business owners and professors. We will be there in class with them, providing connection to bankers, mentors, and other key industry leaders.”

In the Spring of 2023, The Bank of San Antonio will introduce a curriculum focusing on female entrepreneurs. Both programs are receiving support from business owners and business organizations across the city including: the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Southside Chamber of Commerce, the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, SAGE and the BEAM Angel Network.

“Our talented professors are creating a curriculum for success, and we are proud to launch this program on the Southside,” says Dr. Mari Fuentes-Martin, VP of Student Success & Engagement, A&M-San Antonio. “The result of this program will help entrepreneurs find their stride through action, tools and resources.”

To learn more about and to apply for the no-cost STRIDE program, please visit: https://thebankofsa.texaspartners.bank/stride

ABOUT THE BANK OF SAN ANTONIO

Founded in 2007, the Bank of San Antonio is a business-to-business lender with a primary focus on small to mid-size companies in Bexar County. The bank is headquartered at 1900 NW Loop 410, with financial centers throughout San Antonio.

The Bank of San Antonio merged with The Bank of Austin and Texas Hill Country Bank into Texas Partners Bank. The merger gives The Bank of San Antonio the ability to deliver a higher level of service, unparalleled in the market throughout Central Texas. Visit thebankofsa.texaspartners.bank for more information.

ABOUT TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY-SAN ANTONIO

Texas A&M University–San Antonio (A&M-SA) is a contemporary university reflective of the diverse and heritage-rich community it serves. Founded as the first upper-division institution of higher education in South San Antonio, A&M-SA today is a comprehensive four-year university offering affordable, high-quality education.

From May 2009, when the A&M-SA became a standalone university, to fall 2017, enrollment grew 340 percent. The University currently serves nearly 6,500 students and has graduated more than 8,000 alumni. The student body is 60 percent female and 72 percent Hispanic, and approximately 77 percent of students are the first in their family to attend college.

Through the University’s 29 undergraduate degrees and 14 graduate degrees, students can pursue a wide variety of in-demand fields, such as education, business, information technology and cyber security, criminology, and biology. A&M-SA prepares and empowers students with knowledge and marketable skills that prepare them for rewarding careers, responsible global citizenship, and lifelong learning. Visit tamusa.edu for more information.

