GoTo Continues Global Expansion by Bringing Flexible Communications and Support Products, GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve, to Austrian Businesses Following Recent Launch in Italy and Southeast Asia

GoTo’s expansion brings new tools to small and midsize businesses in new regions and builds on the company’s global footprint following rebrand earlier this year

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoTo , the only flexible work company that makes it easy for small, midsized, and growing businesses to connect and support customers and employees, announced new products and unified app are now available in the Austrian market. Today’s Austrian launch follows recent expansion in Italy and Southeast Asia including Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. With a mission to make IT easy, anywhere, GoTo’s expansion into the Austrian market includes its two flagship products in a simplified product portfolio: a new unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) product, GoTo Connect, and the all-new IT management & support product, GoTo Resolve. These products are united by a single application, administrative system, and converging user experience.

This international expansion coupled with the company’s focus on a new global partner program builds on the company’s strong growth, 99.999% uptime, and experience with zero trust security. The expansion to new regions comes after GoTo’s recent rebrand from LogMeIn in order to better support small to midsized businesses around the globe with its communications and support solutions and new unified experience.

“GoTo’s global expansion, including today’s launch into the Austrian market represents our commitment to serving growing businesses across the Globe, bringing a new, unified portfolio of communications and IT support solutions,” says Sion Lewis, General Manager of EMEA, GoTo. “Our mission is to empower businesses of all sizes who once saw reliable flexible work tools to be out of their reach. While many providers in the space only solve for one point solution, GoTo is bringing together IT management and support with communications capabilities in one affordable application. GoTo is dedicated to being the only one-stop-shop to allow small and midsized businesses to thrive remotely.”

The pandemic has created a permanent shift toward flexible and remote work, with cloud migration becoming a massive opportunity for growing businesses, including those in Austria. Small and midsized growing businesses are integral to the global economy, and it is critical that they receive the tools they need to succeed from anywhere, with any number of employees. According to Austria’s Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs , small and midsized businesses make up 99.6% of all domestic Austrian companies. GoTo understands the challenges these growing businesses are facing in today’s hybrid world and has a dedicated focus on providing the solution.

GoTo’s international expansion brings the company’s two new products and unified application to the region including:

GoTo Connect:

An all-new UCaaS experience bringing together GoTo’s collaboration solutions in a secure, unified application A customizable virtual cloud telephony system for small and midsized businesses

A unified experience with call management, video meeting system, contact center capabilities and much more

and much more Available to all customers, GoTo Connect includes cloud telephony, meetings, messaging, training, and contact center capabilities. Additional features and functionality include deep Facebook integrations for improved communications for customer-facing teams in their multi-channel portfolios, WebChat widgets which filter website visitor interactions directly into Chat queues, and more coming soon

GoTo Resolve:

New all-in-one product simplifies IT management and support for small and mid-market organizations, bringing together functionality from GoTo’s world-class remote access, management, and support capabilities with an all-new conversational ticketing and support toolset

First-to-market zero trust security architecture protects endpoints from cyber threats and supply chain vulnerabilities. GoTo Resolve’s zero trust access controls takes a never trust, always verify approach in which all sensitive actions – such as remote access and automation tasks – require a second, unique verification by anyone and everything

GoTo Resolve is a premium service that can be deployed in minutes, not days. With a zero-cost option, GoTo is making zero trust security attainable for businesses of any size

GoTo’s products bring robust support and communication solutions to Austrian businesses with prices ranging from free to a very affordable price point. These products are unified by a single application, common administrative experience, and converging user experience that will further bring together support and communications with the ability to add integrations between support and communications such as:

Ticketing and helpdesk experiences within GoTo Connect

Adding phone access to the GoTo Resolve console

Automatically adding call notes to support tickets

“We are very pleased that we can now also offer GoTo Connect in Austria. Having already worked together in Germany, we know GoTo to offer comprehensive, cloud-based communications solutions and see great potential for the local small and midsized market,” says Daniel Holzinger, Founder and Managing Director of colited, a Management Consultancy Partner of GoTo’s. “We are excited to expand GoTo’s UCaaS and contact center and remote support capabilities to organizations large and small to help Austrian businesses thrive.”

A New Partner Network

Introducing the new GoTo Partner Network, designed to empower its growing ecosystem of partners with additional ways to attract customers and increase revenue

With an expanded global focus, current and new partners can now benefit from additional investments in marketing, new integrations, and support for multiple partner types (MSPs, Resellers, and Distributors)

The program includes a formalized tiering model with associated benefits relative to performance to create additional revenue opportunities for providing remote support, endpoint management, and UCaaS and CCaaS products to small and midsized businesses

For additional details and the latest ways to connect and support your employees and customers, please visit https://www.goto.com.

About GoTo

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company’s remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

