GTT Establishes New ESG Function and Appoints Global Program Lead

Environmental, social and governance best practices to serve as key components of company’s overall business transformation initiatives

MCLEAN, Va., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTT Communications Inc. , a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it has established a new global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) function as part of its ongoing business transformation. Demonstrating its commitment to further developing and implementing ESG best practices across its business, GTT has appointed Marna Fox as the company’s first global ESG program lead and has released its inaugural ESG report.

In her new role, Fox will be responsible for the development and execution of GTT’s comprehensive ESG strategy and associated initiatives, including ESG reporting and disclosures. Fox has more than 15 years of experience in implementing and maintaining quality and environmental management systems. During her tenure with GTT, she has overseen and monitored the implementation of GTT’s global compliance program and managed audit programs for ISO and SOC certifications in the U.K. and Europe.

This newly created role is supported by GTT General Counsel Douglass Maynard, who serves as the ESG executive sponsor, as well as a cross-functional steering committee that, with the board of directors, will set the ESG strategy for the company.

“Marna has a strong track record of successfully leading complex global programming and brings a personal passion for social and sustainability principles,” said Maynard. “GTT is transforming its business and continually investing to improve our employee and customer experience. Establishing a formal ESG function will enable us to better support our customers, employees and our valued communities and build toward a brighter tomorrow.”

In conjunction with this appointment, GTT has published its inaugural ESG report. The new report provides a discussion of the company’s ongoing ESG commitments and priorities that underpin its mission and long-term goals.

In addition, the company has begun to build out its data collection methods and greenhouse gas emissions inventories through the implementation of an ESG technology suite, and it is evaluating key performance indicators to drive improvement in material topics.

GTT’s ESG report is available on the company’s website here.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

