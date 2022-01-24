Green Rock Energy Partners Appoints Christine Gabbianelli as Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Rock Energy Partners (“Green Rock” or “the Firm”), a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm which invests in renewable energy companies and projects, has appointed Christine Gabbianelli as Principal, Head of Investor Relations.

Gabbianelli brings more than a decade of private equity and financial services experience to the firm, complemented by her previous experience in the industrial products industry. She joins Green Rock from Fairview Capital Group, a global, independent secondary advisory firm focused on GP-led liquidity solutions, where she was a founding member and Principal of Investor Relations.

“We are thrilled to announce that Christine has joined Green Rock as our new Head of Investor Relations,” said William Forster, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Green Rock. “Christine brings a unique skill set to our firm. Her diverse background within the financial services industry, previous entrepreneurial endeavors, and experience in the industrial products industry are invaluable assets as we strategically expand our team.”

“Christine’s impressive and varied background in deal execution, investor relations, corporate finance, and organizational management uniquely positions her to help grow our organization,” added Steven Schmitz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Green Rock.

Gabbianelli will focus on enhancing and institutionalizing Green Rock’s investor relations capabilities, fundraising efforts, and strategic initiatives. Her involvement with the firm will be multi-faceted, spanning across investor relations, business development, portfolio operations, and firm management.

Prior to Fairview Capital Group, Gabbianelli worked in fund management at The Carlyle Group, where she focused on fundraising initiatives across several strategies, including Carlyle’s Europe buyout fund and international energy fund.

Previously, Gabbianelli held various positions at Blackstone, including Head of Financial Planning & Analysis for Blackstone’s Credit Business. She began her career in the industrial products industry as an analyst in General Electric’s Financial Management Program. Gabbianelli graduated magna cum laude with a double major in Finance and Accounting from Fairfield University, where she was a member of Beta Alpha Psi and Alpha Sigma Nu.

About Green Rock Energy Partners

Green Rock Energy Partners LLC is a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm which invests in renewable energy companies and projects. Green Rock’s investments primarily target waste-to-value energy assets within the circular economy, which play a critical role in the ongoing energy transition to a low-carbon future. The firm deploys equity capital to develop, purchase, and operate environmentally responsible and financially attractive businesses and infrastructure. The projects that Green Rock targets for investment produce renewable natural gas, renewable diesel, renewable fertilizer, and other similar products. The firm was founded by a team of commodities executives who source, structure, and negotiate opportunities to build successful businesses using their expertise as owners and operators.

For more information, please visit www.greenrockep.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries:

BackBay Communications

George Spencer



[email protected]