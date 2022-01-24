MarketerHire Accelerates International Expansion to Meet Growing Marketing Needs of Brands and Agencies Across Europe, Middle East and Africa

New Team Operating out of London to Serve as European Headquarters;

Former Google Executive Mo Hassoun Tapped to Lead MarketerHire’s International Business Operations and Growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketerHire, the leading talent marketplace and on-demand hiring platform connecting vetted marketing experts with startup companies, leading brands and agencies, today announced its expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in London, the new EMEA division will enable businesses across the regions to rapidly and seamlessly scale their category and media offerings, through on-demand access to highly-qualified, experienced marketing professionals. The company’s international business operations and growth strategy is led by Mo Hassoun, former Senior Manager of Startups at Google, who has been named MarketerHire’s Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

With worldwide advertising spending exceeding $650B in 20211––fueled by continued growth of digital marketing2 and increased specialization of marketing expertise across emerging new media platforms––international brands and agencies are struggling to keep pace with the unique demands of each region. The launch of MarketerHire’s EMEA division was accelerated in response to the rapid adoption and growth of the platform within the U.S. market, and demand from EMEA-based businesses to 1) increase hiring speeds; 2) ensure scalability by flexibly staffing marketing teams according to fluctuating demands; and 3) equip brands, organizations and agencies with pre-vetted, expert marketers that slot directly into existing teams and roles they are looking to fill.

“As an entrepreneur operating in today’s fast-paced and often disjointed marketing landscape, expert support is necessary to success,” said Sahar Davodi, founder of Loch––a Dubai-based brand and MarketerHire customer. “A business is only as strong as the team it employs, and trying to find and retain the best talent––particularly in the marketing realm––has always been one of our biggest challenges. MarketerHire has provided us unmatched peace of mind, building out the necessary frameworks for our long-term growth and doubling the sales of even our best month within the last year, in our first month working together.”

MarketerHire leverages a proprietary combination of technology and human oversight to match available jobs with qualified marketing experts within 48 hours, ensuring timely staffing with optimal client / expert fits every time, mitigating historically lengthy and expensive hiring and onboarding processes. With the launch of its new EMEA division, MarketerHire is enabling businesses across the region to quickly and easily access the best marketing talent with specific expertise across myriad platforms and marketing mediums. The platform and service offerings will cater to the unique marketing demands and workforce conditions of each country. The expert workforce instability across the international business landscape will effectively be addressed, in addition to acknowledging the distinct cultural and economic attributes of each region.

Mo Hassoun, who joined MarketerHire from Google, will be leading the division from its European headquarters. Hassoun’s previous experience also includes serving as Brand Building Manager at Unilever, as well as account management roles at leading European agencies, including Ogilvy & Mather. During his tenure as a brand marketing and agency executive, Hassoun recognized the challenge to source high quality marketers––especially those with the specific expertise necessary to market on new media platforms––and its impact on operational efficiency and overall revenue. In this new role, Hassoun and his team will work to alleviate this challenge across the business landscape. Hassoun joined MarketerHire at the end of 2021, and is responsible for executing MarketerHire’s international expansion and early success in EMEA regions.

“In serving the needs of brands as both an in-house marketing and agency executive, I’ve developed an intimate understanding for the unique marketing needs of each region, industry, and specific brand. While the exorbitant amount of time and money spent sourcing and hiring the right marketing talent to engage target audiences and meet specific business needs is an international reality, EMEA businesses have also reported skyrocketing agency fees alongside declining quality and results. Skilled independent marketing experts are jumping in to fill this gap, and MarketerHire’s technology can quickly match them with the right business at the right time,” said Mo Hassoun, Head of EMEA at MarketerHire. “The rapid growth of the startup community, technology and innovation In the Middle East has made solutions like MarketerHire mission critical, and I am excited to continue to scale the platform to the entire EMEA region and help brands across the globe achieve their marketing goals without the cost or burden previously levied on hiring teams.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the brand’s recent launch of MarketerHire For Agencies––the only hiring solution designed to meet the unique needs of agencies––further solidifying the company’s foothold and momentum in the marketing industry.

About MarketerHire

MarketerHire is powered by its proprietary AI-driven MarketerMatch™ technology, which combs through thousands of pre-vetted world-class marketers to deliver an exact match to fit a client’s needs — on-demand. Clients are guaranteed immediate and cost-efficient access to the world’s best marketers, who are briefed and ready to work from day one. At the same time, the talent can leverage their skills and experience, and enjoy the freedom of working freelance, to best capitalize on market demand.

1AdAge Marketing Fact Pack, 2021

22021 CMO Survey

Contacts

Lexie Matinog



646.559.5256



[email protected]