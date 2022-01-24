Growcentia, a leading provider of scientifically driven biological solutions for agriculture and horticulture, celebrates grand opening of new Colorado HQ in Loveland’s Centerra area

Industry giant and owner of the Mammoth® and Mammoth Garden® brands brings multimillion-dollar business to northern Colorado’s booming agricultural biotech industry

LOVELAND, Colo., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growcentia®, a Colorado-based biological agtech company producing science-based soil-enhancement solutions under the Mammoth® product line, today opened its new corporate headquarters in Centerra – Loveland, Colorado.

“Growcentia is proud to call northern Colorado home, and we look forward to expanding upon our nature-based growing solutions in this region. This new state-of-the-art facility will enable us to accommodate growth for the foreseeable future, heighten the complexity and diversity of our product lines, and expand R&D initiatives to serve both our national and international customers and truly change the way the world grows,” said Growcentia’s founders in a joint statement.

Today’s grand opening event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the company’s founders, Drs. Matthew Wallenstein, Colin Bell and Richard Conant, and other Colorado-based company executives as well as Loveland Mayor Jacki March and Kelly Jones and Jack Hill of the Loveland Economic Development Department. The 123,000 square-foot Centerra commercial building was developed by McWhinney of which Growcentia will occupy 30,000 square feet. Broker partners Mike Eyer and Julius Tabert from CBRE and Mike Jenson of Fort Collins Real Estate and Robert Olson of law firm Dorsey & Whitney, LLP assisted with the lease transaction. Ware Malcomb served as McWhinney’s project architecture and Golden Triangle Construction was the general contractor. A relocation from Fort Collins, the new Loveland headquarters is located within Centerra’s Industrial District at 4545 Viking Way — will house all company operations, including management, administration, manufacturing, and research and development.

“We are pleased to partner with Growcentia and welcome them to our growing Centerra community,” said Clyde Wood, McWhinney’s vice president of commercial development for Northern Colorado. “Our best-in-class industrial building, together with a competitive lease rate, was ideally suited for their expanding business needs.”

The 30,000-square-foot facility is located in Centerra’s industrial district, which is situated within McWhinney’s 3,000 acre master-planned community and features two R&D laboratories, two microbiological fermentation manufacturing bays, a blending manufacturing bay, an indoor plant trial and experimentation station, 28-foot clearance warehousing, and shipping capabilities with four loading docks and office space.

“Representing business owners in northern Colorado for over 20 years, and having helped Growcentia with its first move to Fort Collins in 2015, I was honored that they chose me to assist them with their relocation to Loveland,” said Mike Jensen, owner and broker of Fort Collins Real Estate. “Loveland is at the forefront of technological innovation, and Growcentia will make significant contributions to the continued economic growth in the area.”

Growcentia was founded to develop biological solutions for growers of all types. The company’s founders began their scientific endeavors as soil microbiologists at Colorado State University, successfully researching how specific combinations of microbes work symbiotically with soil nutrients to produce healthier plants while reducing the need to apply chemical fertilizers and minimizing the environmental and ecological impacts of farming. Their research resulted in a patent, and following a seed investment round from M34 Capital in 2015, the founders licensed the patent from Colorado State University Ventures and operationalized Growcentia.

For more than seven years, Growcentia has achieved success with growers around the world. The biological agtech giant entered the U.S. home and garden market last year, with a suite of products available to purchase at Walmart.com, local independent garden center retailers across the U.S. and at the company’s e-commerce site, MyMammothGarden.com. For more information about Growcentia, visit growcentia.com.

About Growcentia®

Growcentia is a Colorado-based biological agtech company known for producing soil-enhancement solutions that use cutting-edge science to unleash the power of nature. Founded by three Ph.D. soil microbiologists from Colorado State University who share a passion for enhancing soil and crop health and promoting sustainable agriculture, Growcentia is a leading provider of biological alternatives aimed at helping cultivators enhance plant health with a family of products that include organic microbial additives and all-natural pesticides. For more information about how Growcentia empowers growers to harness the power of nature, visit growcentia.com.

About McWhinney

McWhinney is passionate about creating great places and providing awe-inspiring experiences. Since 1991, McWhinney has planned and developed more than 6,000 acres of innovative and sustainable master-planned communities and more than 12 million square feet of vertical commercial and mixed-use properties throughout the Rocky Mountain region and the West Coast. Over the years, McWhinney has been recognized for significant real estate development contributions, including being named Colorado’s “Developer of the Year” by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP), multi-winner of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Global Awards for Excellence, The Denver Business Journal (DBJ) Real Estate Champions – Catalyst Award for Denver Union Station and the Development Deal of the Year for Denver Union Station by NAIOP. McWhinney has been ranked 11 and 13 on the list of the Best Small and Medium-Sized Companies to work for in America.

About Centerra

Centerra, an award‐winning 3,000‐acre master‐planned community located in Loveland at the heart of Northern Colorado, is a McWhinney development that was built on the belief that nature provides the perfect balance to urban planning. As a community designed to enhance all aspects of life, Centerra integrates neighborhoods with recreation, art, shopping and dining, business opportunities and medical services. Centerra and its businesses offer more than 8,000 part-time and full-time jobs. This unique community is home to Northern Colorado’s first lifestyle center, The Promenade Shops at Centerra; UCHealth–Medical Center of The Rockies, a state‐of‐the‐art 187 bed LEED gold‐certified regional hospital; and The Marketplace at Centerra, one of Northern Colorado’s largest contiguous shopping centers. Centerra is also home to High Plains Environmental Center, which manages 483 acres of wetlands, open space and reservoirs within Centerra, and Chapungu Sculpture Park, a 26-acre park with more than 80 stone sculptures throughout. In 2018, Centerra became the first certified National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Community Wildlife Habitat in Colorado. Named Development of the Year by the National Association of Industrial & Office Properties’ (NAIOP) Colorado Chapter, Centerra embodies McWhinney’s purpose of creating great places and fabled experiences for people. For additional information, visit www.centerra.com.

###

CONTACT: Tatiyana Brooks Comprise Agency [email protected] 314-258-9556