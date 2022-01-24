Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Haechi (HAC) on May 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HAC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: Haechi (HAC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a global payment platform, Haechi (HAC) utilizes the cryptocurrency to enable users to pay, compensate, and transact between existing and developing services, with features including HAC Wallet and H.PAY. Its native token HAC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Haechi Platform

The Haechi platform pursues a multifunctional ecosystem created for everyone. Based on the cryptocurrency, Haechi platform can be used for payment, compensation, and transactions on mobile and online services. The goal is to create a platform where users’ assets can be moved and traded between heterogeneous services by integrating disconnected point compensation schemes, content purchases and payments.

To achieve this, Haechi is establishing a compensation and trading system, developing a wallet and API that can be connected to services in other fields, and building an ecosystem that can be used in the online real economy to promote the usability, connectivity, and sustainability of Haechi to users.

There are currently two main features in Haechi ecosystem, HAC Wallet and H.PAY. HAC Wallet is the official wallet service of Haechi platform. Internal transfers between HAC Wallets are free of charge, and transfers are processed immediately. Fees for external wallets and other platforms from HAC Wallet are operated as minimum fees. H.PAY is a payment service that enables HAC to be paid and compensated online and offline. Currently, HAC Wallet and H.PAY are linked to various services and can be used in real life, such as shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, global exchanges and more.

With all these features, the team is striving to stabilize the Haechi ecosystem through various business developments based on blockchain and to establish a system that can be continuously linked with external services.

About HAC Token

HAC is the native token of Haechi ecosystem that can be used in various services. The final form of the Haechi platform is to implement an ecosystem centered on a payment system that can be easily used by people around the world anytime, anywhere. To this end, the Haechi platform aims to enable all network participants, including platform participants and strategic alliance partners, to benefit with HAC token.

Based on ERC-20, HAC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for circulation, 30% will be used for marketing and user incentive, 15% is provided for strategic partnership, 10% is provided for private sale, and the rest 5% is allocated to the team and advisor.

HAC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 17, 2022, investors who are interested in Haechi platform investment can easily buy and sell HAC token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about HAC Token:

Official Website: http://heaven-haechi.io/index_en.html

Telegram: https://t.me/Haechi_offcial

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124147