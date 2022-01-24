Elia Coin (ELC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Elia Coin (ELC) on May 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ELC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) as of May 13, 2022.

Setting a new standard for blockchain platforms, the ELC platform bridges multiple blockchains and allows users to send crypto from one to the other with its multi-chain supporting wallet. Its native token Elia Coin (ELC) has been listed on LBank Exchange to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ELC Platform

The ELC platform provides liquidity to the market through currency exchange, loans, and DeFi services. It also provides a financial-based business model with a seamless ecosystem of markets and fund management. Products and services including wallet, swap, DeFi, exchange, loan, NFT and P2E are all featured in the ELC platform.

The ELC Wallet supports for multi-chain environments, users can send crypto from one blockchain to the other.

With passion and a challenging spirit, the ELC team pursues customer satisfaction. On the ELC platform users can use convenient services via the app.

About ELC Token

Elia Coin (ELC) is the native token of ELC platform. The role of ELC is to provide a new type of financial service that combines the structure of traditional finance with DeFi through the connection between the consumer and supplier.

The total supply of ELC is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is issued on ETH, 25% is issued on BSC, and the rest 25% is issued on Klaytn. ELC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 13, 2022. Investors who are interested in Elia Coin investment can easily buy and sell ELC token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

