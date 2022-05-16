LBank Weekly Listing Report, May 16th 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 16th May.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange.

Project: ENTC

Listing date: May 16th

Key words: NFT, Utility, defi, Listed on BW.COM, ERC20

Official Website: http://enterbutton.io

About:

ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) strives to construct a project which establishes a harmonious relationship between the blockchain ecosystem and the entertainment business and based on its credibility and its influence within the entertainment world, it seeks to provide and distribute the best-in-class NFT entertainment products to public worldwide. ENTERBUTTON(ENTC) builds up the cornerstone of the pan-cultural ecosystem rooted in entertainment. Through the ENTC NFT Collection and blockchain technology, ENTC’s vision is to spread the importance of recording and upholding cultural arts as well as create the ENTC universe where DeFi ecosystem users can coexist under stable platform operation. The world will be familiarized with NFT as it converges with metaverse, entertainment, and P2E games. At the very center of the world’s entertainment NFT contents, there lies ENTC.

Project: HAC

Listing date: May 17th

Key words: Platform, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://heaven-haechi.io/index_en.html

About:

The Haechi platform pursues a multifunctional ecosystem created for everyone. Based on the cryptocurrency Haechi platform used for payment, compensation, and transactions on online and mobile services, between existing and developing services Integrating disconnected point compensation schemes, content purchases and payments. The goal is to create a platform where users’ assets can be moved and traded between heterogeneous services. We would like to establish a compensation and trading system, develop a wallet and API that can be connected to services in other fields, and establish an ecosystem system that can be used in the online real economy to promote the usability, connectivity, and sustainability of Haechi to users.

Project: CHEQ

Listing date: May 18th

Key words: Public Chain (Layer One), listed on Gate, Bitmart, Osmosi, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.cheqd.io/

About:

Self-sovereign identity (SSI) / Decentralised identity puts data back under the control of the individual so they can decide when, what and to whom they share their data. However it is missing a payments system which is slowing growth. We are building that payment system through a dedicated public permissionless network on Cosmos, with a dedicated token (CHEQ) and crucially pluggable tokenomics and payment rails to incentivize all participants to build new trusted data ecosystems and new data market places.

As identity and trusted data shifts to this paradigm, we will be the de-facto payment mechanism for identity and trusted data, globally and cross-industry. We have already signed to our network over 60% of the Self-Sovereign Identity market (SSI companies building SSI applications on top of our network) who will bring their customers (large banks, supply chain, manufacturing, web3, DeFi, NFTs, exchanges etc…) to our network as well as build applications on our network.

Project: GFT

Listing date: May 19th

Key words: Gamefi, Listed on mimo, IOTEX

Official Website: https://starcrazy.com/

About:

GFT (Game Fantasy Token) is the utility token of StarCrazy, the latest blockchain Play-to-Earn game built on the IoTeX platform. Players buy and sell Starz (NFTs) and can fuse them for a chance to create more valuable characters. Assign your Starz to mine to earn GFT or GFS tokens. You can also stake your GFT tokens in a liquidity pool for yet another way to earn.

Project: ARTR

Listing date: May 20th

Key words: DApp, Listed on coinsbit, Mainnet

Official Website: https://artery.network/en/

About:

Artery is a project based on 2 key components: utility and clarity. Based on this, the main tasks were formed: Communicate clearly about the work of Artery Blockchain; Provide users with useful Blockchain products in the form of an Artery Network application and enable them to make money with them.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – May 9th to May 15th, 2022

Name: DVLD

Weekly gain: 2000%

Official Website: http://diviland.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dvld/usdt/#innovation

Name: TOMS

Official Website: https://tomtomcoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/toms/usdt/#innovation

Name: PIE

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website: https://pieme.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pie/usdt/#innovation

Name: SPSI

Official Website: https://www.spmainnet.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spsi/usdt/#usd

Name: OPSMEN

Official Website: https://www.opsmen.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/opsmen/usdt/#innovation

Name: NIT

Official Website: https://nesten.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nit/usdt/#innovation

Name: ELC

Weekly gain: 2016%

Official Website: http://eliac.info/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/elc/usdt/#innovation

Name: MON

Weekly gain: 90%

Official Website: https://monstock.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mon/usdt/#innovation

Name: HUB

Weekly gain: 58%

Official Website: https://hubcoin.space

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hub/usdt/#innovation

Name: VT

Official Website: https://www.virtualtourist.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vt/usdt/#innovation

Name: TINC

Weekly gain: 165%

Official Website: https://tinyworlds.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tinc/usdt/#innovation

Name: FWC

Weekly gain: 18%

Official Website: https://fwctoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fwc/usdt/#innovation

Figure 1: LBank Weekly Listing Report, 16th May 2022

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

