Sleep Future Successfully Launched In Bitforex & Bitmart, Introduces New Features

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2022) – The team at Sleep Future has made incredible progress over the course of May with a smooth launch, live staking and preparation for their NFTs. They have stayed true to their long-term vision to be the leading blockchain sleep2earn project amassing millions of active users as they continue to build, and deliver regardless of the market.

A smooth TGE and launch

With overwhelming support, Sleepfuture sold out both their IEO on Bitforex and Bitmart, raising up to 1700% in 24 hours after listing. In addition, they have raised a remarkable amount from the IDO on Polylauncher to fund their ecosystem. TGE and launch on the abovementioned CEXs as well as Pancakeswap went smoothly, even hitting an ATH of $3.20.

“We are thrilled to be successfully listed on Bitforex and Bitmart. Through this, we hope there will be more eyes and believers in our project, as we strive to be the world’s first Sleep2earn project rewarding people for healthy sleeping. Our eventual goal is to bridge innovative R&D Sleep Tech with real-world utilities to blockchain and present this for global adoption.” said Brandon Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Sleep Future.

Staking for juicy APYs

In the short span of 2 days after listing, staking also went live and is fully functional. One can earn juicy apy by staking SLEEPEE at https://staking.sleepfuture.com/. The team has made extra efforts to ensure the dashboard is smooth, fast and safe. Simply connect a wallet and stake, after which the individual will be able to earn passively by collecting the rewards under the staking tab. There is also a guide for ETH holders who would like to bridge to BNB here: https://sleepfuture.com/deposit-sleepee-from-ethereum-to-bnb-chain/

Official CMC and CG listings

Many of Sleep Future’s investors have also requested for the expedition of CG and CMC listing. The community feedback was well received, and Sleep Future was listed just a day after application. One can view their listings here: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/sleep-future/ and https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/sleepfuture#social

NFT Sale and their utilities

The team is working hard towards the next biggest milestone, their NFT sales launch in June. Sleep Future’s NFTs are hand designed from scratch, up to standard and packed with tons of utilities.

Firstly, one can earn up to $10 USDT worth of SLEEPEE for sleep quality of 100% when the NFT on mobile app is activated.

Secondly, their NFTs also have permanent boosting rates depending on the rarity ranging from normal, premium to legendary, which will be able to give up to a 100% permanent boost.

Lastly, their NFTs are also stackable. Stack up to 3 NFTs to combine and increase boosting rates.

Further updates regarding their NFTs will be updated on their socials leading to June.

Sleep Future Overview

Sleep Future is the world’s first blockchain-driven sleep wellness ecosystem to improve the sleep quality and health of the global community.

Sleep Future introduces the world’s first Sleep-To-Earn mechanism to reward world-wide community to sleep and earn $SLEEPEE tokens with the dual objective of innovating sleep technology R&D and a real-world utility in the Sleep Future ecosystem.

