Hammerspace and Seagate Collaborate to Extend Global Data Environments with Lyve Cloud and Exos CORVAULT

Provides Customers with Unprecedented Orchestration Capabilities from Data Capture and Data Transit, to Data Storage Across Edge, Data Centers, and Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement—Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced a technology collaboration with Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) to bring automated data orchestration and unified data access across Seagate’s Lyve™ Cloud and Exos CORVAULT. The collaboration enables customers to combine the benefits of leveraging Seagate’s S3-compatible public cloud storage-as-a-service platform with the ability to bring together all their edge, distributed datacenter, and cloud data into a consolidated, consumable resource within a Global Data Environment.





Hammerspace solves today’s data accessibility challenges for decentralized users, applications, and data wherever they are located. With Hammerspace, the data storage, management and utilization of data services become accessible everywhere across the multi-site hybrid cloud, from Lyve Cloud to data center to edge, safely and easily.

“Organizations are grappling with capturing, monetizing, and retaining ever-growing mass data sets,” said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of business and marketing at Seagate Technology. “Working with Hammerspace, customers can build a data environment spanning across datacenters and Lyve Cloud without compromise based on economic considerations of data movement. Lyve Cloud doesn’t charge for ingress or egress of data, making it a perfect complement to the Hammerspace automated data orchestration capabilities.”

Lyve Cloud offers data privacy, high performance, no lock-in, no API charges and no egress fees, allowing customers to retain full control of their data while lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for storing, accessing and moving massive data sets. The storage-only cloud is known for its simplicity, flexibility and cost predictability. It is trusted by partners and customers worldwide to harness the flow of massive global data and accelerate digital transformation.

“Hammerspace is excited to team with Seagate to bring the advantages of the Global Data Environment platform – orchestrating data to any location – to Seagate users around the globe,” said Tony Asaro, Hammerspace SVP of Strategy and Business Development. “With Hammerspace and Lyve Cloud, users gain high-performance, local access to data regardless of where it is located – across the cloud, hybrid cloud, multiple cloud regions or datacenters.”

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace delivers a Global Data Environment that spans across on-prem data centers and public cloud infrastructure. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deep file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications, on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud services.

