Global Partners Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

“Volume and margin gains in each segment of our business highlighted a strong first-quarter performance for Global, as we continued to navigate a dynamic and volatile operating environment,” said Eric Slifka, the Partnership’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our results underscore the benefits of our vertically integrated liquid energy distribution system, which is designed to achieve synergies and enhance margins across each step of the value chain.

“Our strategy to drive growth through M&A and organic investments continues to generate positive results for Global,” Slifka said. “Product margin in our Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment increased 33% to $173 million in the first quarter. The segment benefitted from our recently completed acquisition of a combined 105 sites from Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut and Miller’s Neighborhood Market.”

Financial Highlights

Net income was $30.5 million, or $0.76 per diluted common limited partner unit, for the first quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.20 per common limited partner unit, in the same period of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $79.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $40.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $74.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus $40.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $14.0 million in the same period of 2021.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF include a net gain on sale and disposition of assets of $4.9 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $206.2 million compared with $145.0 million in the same period of 2021, driven primarily by the Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) segment.

Combined product margin, which is gross profit adjusted for depreciation allocated to cost of sales, was $228.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $165.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Combined product margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and DCF are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are explained in greater detail below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Please refer to Financial Reconciliations included in this news release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

GDSO segment product margin was $173.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $130.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was driven primarily by stronger retail fuel and convenience store margins and contributions from recent acquisitions.

Wholesale segment product margin was $47.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $30.5 million in the same period of 2021, driven by more favorable market conditions in other oils and related products, partially offset by less favorable market conditions in gasoline and gasoline blendstocks.

Commercial segment product margin was $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $4.2 million in the same period of 2021, reflecting an increase in bunkering activity.

Sales were $4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $2.6 billion in the same period of 2021. Wholesale segment sales were $2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021. GDSO segment sales were $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022 versus $0.9 billion in the same period of 2021. Commercial segment sales were $330.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $145.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Volume in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.5 billion gallons compared with 1.3 billion gallons in the same period of 2021. Wholesale segment volume was 976.8 million gallons in the first quarter of 2022 compared with 885.4 million gallons in the same period of 2021. GDSO volume was 376.5 million gallons in the first quarter of 2022 compared with 334.1 million gallons in the same period of 2021. Commercial segment volume was 116.8 million gallons in the first quarter of 2022 compared with 81.4 million gallons in the same period of 2021.

Recent Developments

  • Global announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5950 per unit, or $2.38 per unit on an annualized basis, on all of its outstanding common units for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2022. The distribution will be paid May 13, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.

Business Outlook

“We are off to a strong start in 2022,” Slifka concluded. “We continue to identify new opportunities to further drive value through our integrated network and strategically located assets to enhance efficiencies, increase returns to unitholders and deliver an outstanding experience for our customers and guests.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Product Margin

Global Partners views product margin as an important performance measure of the core profitability of its operations. The Partnership reviews product margin monthly for consistency and trend analysis. Global Partners defines product margin as product sales minus product costs. Product sales primarily include sales of unbranded and branded gasoline, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels and crude oil, as well as convenience store and prepared food sales, gasoline station rental income and revenue generated from logistics activities when the Partnership engages in the storage, transloading and shipment of products owned by others. Product costs include the cost of acquiring products and all associated costs including shipping and handling costs to bring such products to the point of sale as well as product costs related to convenience store items and costs associated with logistics activities. The Partnership also looks at product margin on a per unit basis (product margin divided by volume). Product margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements to assess its business. Product margin should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, product margin may not be comparable to product margin or a similarly titled measure of other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used as supplemental financial measures by management and may be used by external users of Global Partners’ consolidated financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess the Partnership’s:

  • compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;
  • financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;
  • ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;
  • operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and
  • viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is an important non-GAAP financial measure for the Partnership’s limited partners since it serves as an indicator of success in providing a cash return on their investment. Distributable cash flow as defined by the Partnership’s partnership agreement is net income plus depreciation and amortization minus maintenance capital expenditures, as well as adjustments to eliminate items approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Partnership’s general partner that are extraordinary or non-recurring in nature and that would otherwise increase distributable cash flow.

Distributable cash flow as used in our partnership agreement also determines our ability to make cash distributions on our incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in our partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historic level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. Our partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

Distributable cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Global’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control) including, without limitation, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our counterparties, our customers and our operations and other assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. We believe these assumptions are reasonable given currently available information. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties and factors, which are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership’s projected results, please see Global’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Global undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

 

2021

Sales $

4,500,538

 

$

2,553,327

 

Cost of sales

4,294,300

 

2,408,295

 

Gross profit

206,238

 

145,032

 

 
Costs and operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses

56,281

 

46,324

 

Operating expenses

99,233

 

80,528

 

Amortization expense

2,499

 

2,723

 

Net gain on sale and disposition of assets

(4,911

)

(475

)

Total costs and operating expenses

153,102

 

129,100

 

 
Operating income

53,136

 

15,932

 

 
Interest expense

(21,474

)

(20,359

)

 
Income before income tax (expense) benefit

31,662

 

(4,427

)

 
Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,177

)

130

 

 
Net income (loss)

30,485

 

(4,297

)

 
Less: General partner’s interest in net income (loss), including
incentive distribution rights

1,177

 

739

 

Less: Preferred limited partner interest in net income

3,463

 

1,820

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to common limited partners $

25,845

 

$

(6,856

)

 
Basic net income (loss) per common limited partner unit (1) $

0.76

 

$

(0.20

)

 
Diluted net income (loss) per common limited partner unit (1) $

0.76

 

$

(0.20

)

 
Basic weighted average common limited partner units outstanding

33,953

 

33,967

 

 
Diluted weighted average common limited partner units outstanding

34,085

 

34,296

 

(1) Under the Partnership’s partnership agreement, for any quarterly period, the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) participate in net income only to the extent of the amount of cash distributions actually declared, thereby excluding the IDRs from participating in the Partnership’s undistributed net income or losses. Accordingly, the Partnership’s undistributed net income or losses is assumed to be allocated to the common unitholders and to the General Partner’s general partner interest. Net income attributable to common limited partners is divided by the weighted average common units outstanding in computing the net income per limited partner unit.
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

March 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2021

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

10,834

$

10,849

Accounts receivable, net

526,098

411,194

Accounts receivable – affiliates

2,238

1,139

Inventories

511,905

509,517

Brokerage margin deposits

53,563

33,658

Derivative assets

17,828

11,652

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

77,935

87,076

Total current assets

1,200,401

1,065,085

 
Property and equipment, net

1,202,867

1,099,348

Right of use assets, net

277,157

280,284

Intangible assets, net

33,207

26,014

Goodwill

409,424

328,135

Other assets

30,016

32,299

Total assets $

3,153,072

$

2,831,165

 
 
Liabilities and partners’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $

466,275

$

353,296

Working capital revolving credit facility – current portion

178,600

204,700

Lease liability – current portion

57,514

62,352

Environmental liabilities – current portion

4,642

4,642

Trustee taxes payable

43,881

44,223

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

105,013

138,733

Derivative liabilities

52,008

31,654

Total current liabilities

907,933

839,600

 
Working capital revolving credit facility – less current portion

200,000

150,000

Revolving credit facility

228,000

43,400

Senior notes

739,736

739,310

Long-term lease liability – less current portion

228,702

228,203

Environmental liabilities – less current portion

59,913

48,163

Financing obligations

143,837

144,444

Deferred tax liabilities

57,279

56,817

Other long-term liabilities

55,066

53,461

Total liabilities

2,620,466

2,303,398

 
Partners’ equity

532,606

527,767

 
Total liabilities and partners’ equity $

3,153,072

$

2,831,165

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP    
FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS    
(In thousands)    
(Unaudited)    
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Reconciliation of gross profit to product margin    
Wholesale segment:    
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks   $

(2,285

)

  $

16,405

 

Other oils and related products  

53,122

 

 

18,615

 

Crude oil  

(3,749

)

 

(4,527

)

Total  

47,088

 

 

30,493

 

Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment:    
Gasoline distribution  

114,886

 

 

80,252

 

Station operations  

58,097

 

 

50,157

 

Total  

172,983

 

 

130,409

 

Commercial segment  

8,141

 

 

4,190

 

Combined product margin  

228,212

 

 

165,092

 

Depreciation allocated to cost of sales  

(21,974

)

 

(20,060

)

Gross profit   $

206,238

 

  $

145,032

 

     
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA    
Net income (loss)   $

30,485

 

  $

(4,297

)

Depreciation and amortization  

26,701

 

 

24,975

 

Interest expense  

21,474

 

 

20,359

 

Income tax expense (benefit)  

1,177

 

 

(130

)

EBITDA  

79,837

 

 

40,907

 

Net gain on sale and disposition of assets  

(4,911

)

 

(475

)

Adjusted EBITDA   $

74,926

 

  $

40,432

 

     
Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $

22,628

 

  $

(105,983

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items  

34,558

 

 

126,661

 

Interest expense  

21,474

 

 

20,359

 

Income tax expense (benefit)  

1,177

 

 

(130

)

EBITDA  

79,837

 

 

40,907

 

Net gain on sale and disposition of assets  

(4,911

)

 

(475

)

Adjusted EBITDA   $

74,926

 

  $

40,432

 

     
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to distributable cash flow    
Net income (loss)   $

30,485

 

  $

(4,297

)

Depreciation and amortization  

26,701

 

 

24,975

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees  

1,390

 

 

1,344

 

Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees  

(1,181

)

 

(1,037

)

Maintenance capital expenditures  

(7,518

)

 

(7,031

)

Distributable cash flow (1)(2)  

49,877

 

 

13,954

 

Distributions to preferred unitholders (3)  

(3,463

)

 

(1,820

)

Distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders   $

46,414

 

  $

12,134

 

     
Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to distributable cash flow    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $

22,628

 

  $

(105,983

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items  

34,558

 

 

126,661

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees  

1,390

 

 

1,344

 

Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees  

(1,181

)

 

(1,037

)

Maintenance capital expenditures  

(7,518

)

 

(7,031

)

Distributable cash flow (1)(2)  

49,877

 

 

13,954

 

Distributions to preferred unitholders (3)  

(3,463

)

 

(1,820

)

Distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders   $

46,414

 

  $

12,134

 

(1)

As defined by the Partnership’s partnership agreement, distributable cash flow is not adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

(2)

Distributable cash flow includes a net gain on sale and disposition of assets of $4.9 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(3)

Distributions to preferred unitholders represent the distributions payable to the Series A preferred unitholders and the Series B preferred unitholders earned during the period. Distributions on the Series A preferred units and the Series B preferred units are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears on February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 of each year.

 

