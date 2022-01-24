Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Webinar to Outline Compliance Strategies for the DME Industry

Durable medical equipment providers face a complex tangle of regulations with little room for error

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer–The durable medical equipment (DME) industry encompasses a wide range of devices spanning crutches to oxygen machines – and is also subject to an equally robust set of regulatory frameworks where the penalties for non-compliance can be severe. To help providers navigate the complex array of local, state and federal laws that govern the DME industry, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation is hosting a webinar, “Business Licensing 101: Compliance Fundamentals for Providers of Durable Medical Equipment” , on May 10 at 1 PM ET.

Hans Howk, Manager of Content Management at Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, will review some of the most common licensing pitfalls that DME companies encounter and offer strategies that providers can leverage to avoid civil and criminal penalties while maintaining regulatory compliance throughout the lifecycle of their business. The webinar will also outline how compliance requirements may vary among different DME businesses.

“Effectively managing business license requirements is essential to any DME provider’s long-term success,” Howk says. “In an increasingly complex licensing environment, engaging the services of a trusted provider like CT Corporation is the most efficient way to track those obligations and ensure ongoing compliance.”

Howk also discussed the regulatory challenges faced by DME providers during a recent episode of the CT Expert Insights podcast. He joined CT Corporation following the company’s acquisition of business license services provider LicenseLogix in October 2021 and consults with members of the Business Licensing Team on issues such as legal industry nuances, regulations pertaining to business law, and searching and synthesizing statutes.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs. The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions – a global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

