Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Revenue of $124.2 million in the First Quarter of 2022;



GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.19, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.38

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proto Labs, Inc. (“Protolabs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $124.2 million, representing a 6.9 percent increase compared to revenue of $116.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Hubs generated $10.3 million of revenue in the first quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 78.6 percent, or approximately 38.2 percent organically. Hubs was acquired on January 22, 2021.

Net income was $5.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income was $10.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“Protolabs finished the first quarter strong after a slow start in January, and we also made progress on our 2022 strategic priorities,” said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As an ever-increasing group of companies adopt Manufacturing 4.0, Protolabs will continue to lead the way through focused execution of our strategy.”

Additional First Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

Protolabs served 23,492 unique product developers during the first quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 44.9 percent of revenue; Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7 percent of revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

EBITDA was $17.8 million, or 14.3 percent of revenue; Adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, or 17.9 percent of revenue. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Cash and investments balance was $105.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report first quarter margins ahead of our expectations,” said Dan Schumacher, Interim Chief Financial Officer. “We remain confident in our long-term strategy and are focused on execution. Protolabs will continue to reinforce our sustainable, long-term competitive advantage through profitable growth.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue earned from its acquisition of Hubs (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin (“EBITDA margin”) and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense, (collectively, “non-GAAP gross margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP revenue growth, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as management and the board of directors.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and second quarter 2022 outlook today, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7feufxj. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services. The e-commerce-based company offers injection molding, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication to product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. Protolabs serves customers using in-house production capabilities that bring unprecedented speed in tandem with Hubs, a Protolabs Company, which serves customers through its network of premium manufacturing partners. Together, they help companies bring new ideas to market with the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. To the extent permitted under applicable law, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,239 $ 65,929 Short-term marketable securities 19,914 11,580 Accounts receivable, net 85,960 80,051 Inventory 14,227 13,161 Income taxes receivable 687 1,321 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,185 11,450 Total current assets 188,212 183,492 Property and equipment, net 270,946 280,346 Goodwill 398,319 400,610 Other intangible assets, net 36,234 37,998 Long-term marketable securities 28,196 14,340 Operating lease assets 4,800 5,578 Finance lease assets 1,773 1,898 Long-term assets held for sale 1,985 – Other long-term assets 4,286 4,320 Total assets $ 934,751 $ 928,582 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,511 $ 25,364 Accrued compensation 13,094 13,704 Accrued liabilities and other 23,030 11,980 Current operating lease liabilities 2,253 3,298 Current finance lease liabilities 493 550 Income taxes payable 3,870 – Total current liabilities 60,251 54,896 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,514 2,245 Long-term finance lease liabilities 1,269 1,351 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 32,661 35,892 Other long-term liabilities 6,021 5,705 Shareholders’ equity 832,035 828,493 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 934,751 $ 928,582

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Injection Molding $ 53,398 $ 56,359 CNC Machining 46,098 36,703 3D Printing 19,672 17,235 Sheet Metal 4,687 5,219 Other 313 610 Total revenue 124,168 116,126 Cost of revenue 68,364 60,796 Gross profit 55,804 55,330 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 20,586 19,480 Research and development 10,557 12,181 General and administrative 16,771 19,408 Total operating expenses 47,914 51,069 Income from operations 7,890 4,261 Other loss, net (300 ) (313 ) Income before income taxes 7,590 3,948 Provision for income taxes 2,495 236 Net income $ 5,095 $ 3,712 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.13 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 27,502,941 27,464,136 Diluted 27,510,477 27,698,195

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 5,095 $ 3,712 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,232 10,059 Stock-based compensation expense 4,397 5,620 Deferred taxes (3,213 ) (69 ) Other 79 126 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,193 (13,023 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,783 6,425 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (3,069 ) (6,546 ) Cash used for acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (127,709 ) Purchases of marketable securities (29,366 ) (8,227 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities – 45,194 Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities 6,600 7,155 Net cash used in investing activities (25,835 ) (90,133 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other 6 1,704 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (468 ) (1,994 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (139 ) (137 ) Net cash used in financing activities (601 ) (427 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (37 ) 306 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,690 ) (83,829 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 65,929 127,603 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 57,239 $ 43,774

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency and transaction costs GAAP net income $ 5,095 $ 3,712 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,397 5,620 Amortization expense 1,545 1,543 Unrealized loss on foreign currency 89 622 Transaction costs 1 – 2,515 Total adjustments 2 6,031 10,300 Income tax benefits on adjustments 3 (682 ) (3,001 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,444 $ 11,011 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.40 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 27,502,941 27,464,136 Diluted 27,510,477 27,698,195 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc. 2 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss on foreign currency and transaction costs were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories: Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 929 $ 977 Marketing and sales 737 853 Research and development 629 624 General and administrative 3,647 7,224 Total operating expenses 5,013 8,701 Other (income) expense, net 89 622 Total adjustments $ 6,031 $ 10,300 3 For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 124,168 $ 116,126 Gross Profit 55,804 55,330 GAAP gross margin 44.9 % 47.6 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 587 635 Amortization expense 342 342 Total adjustments 929 977 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 56,733 $ 56,307 Non-GAAP gross margin 45.7 % 48.5 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 124,168 $ 116,126 Income from operations 7,890 4,261 GAAP operating margin 6.4 % 3.7 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,397 5,620 Amortization expense 1,545 1,543 Transaction costs 1 – 2,515 Total adjustments 5,942 9,678 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,832 $ 13,939 Non-GAAP operating margin 11.1 % 12.0 % 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 124,168 $ 116,126 GAAP net income 5,095 3,712 GAAP net income margin 4.1 % 3.2 % GAAP net income $ 5,095 $ 3,712 Amortization expense 1,545 1,543 Depreciation expense 8,687 8,516 Interest income, net (45 ) (87 ) Tax expense 2,495 236 EBITDA 17,777 13,920 EBITDA Margin 14.3 % 12.0 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,397 5,620 Unrealized loss on foreign currency 89 622 Transaction costs 1 – 2,515 Total adjustments 4,486 8,757 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,263 $ 22,677 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.9 % 19.5 % 1 Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc.

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 % GAAP Foreign

Currency1 Hubs

Acquisition2 Non-GAAP GAAP Change3 %

Change

Organic4 Revenues United States $ 95,496 $ – $ (1,049 ) $ 94,447 $ 91,053 4.9 % 3.7 % Europe 24,586 1,151 (1,279 ) 24,458 21,449 14.6 14.0 Japan 4,086 392 – 4,478 3,624 12.7 23.6 Total Revenue $ 124,168 $ 1,543 $ (2,328 ) $ 123,383 $ 116,126 6.9 % 6.2 % 1 Revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 has been recalculated using 2021 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 Revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 has been recalculated to exclude revenue earned from the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc. for the period from January 1, 2022 to January 21, 2022 to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of acquisitions. The Hubs, Inc. acquisition occurred on January 22, 2021 and was included in 2021 revenue after that date. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 to GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. 4 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 to non-GAAP revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, excluding the impact of Hubs, Inc. acquisition) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Product Developer Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unique product developers and engineers served 23,492 22,605

