Hosting Enterprise Inc. Becomes Visory

Parent of growing IT services firms changes name to Visory℠, energizing its brand presence

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hosting Enterprises Inc. (HEI) has changed its name to Visory℠ as the company extends its presence in the information technology services sector and amplifies its value to customers. Visory℠ companies—which include Swizznet and RightSize Solutions—enable small to mid-sized professional services firms—and large enterprises in the wealth management sector—to evolve their technology infrastructure to compete and grow.

“Our family of companies is growing and our offering has diversified,” said Bob Hollander, President and CEO of HEI and head of Swizznet, the largest company of the group. “We provide professional services firms with a robust array of IT-driven value—from essential minute-by-minute support to critical protection of data against cyber-threats to strategic assessment and implementation of technology solutions.”

Hollander said that, as HEI, the companies focused on hosting IT services in the cloud. “The term ‘hosting’ doesn’t begin to cover all we do. We’ve outgrown that designation as we’ve expanded and deepened our role.”

The name Visory℠ reflects and expresses the close consultative relationship the group maintains with clients. “Our single greatest strength is knowledge of vertical sectors and ability to tailor solutions to client needs—especially in wealth management, accounting and construction. Our advisory role coupled with what we call Obsessive Support™ can’t be matched.”

Visory℠ is privately held by Bluff Point Associates, a private equity firm headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Bluff Point actively invests in middle-market information services companies supporting the banking, trust, securities, retirement and wealth management sectors, as well as the healthcare information services sector.

Swizznet is the premier hosting solution provider for Sage, QuickBooks® and tax software in the cloud, specializing in accounting firms, construction companies and smaller businesses that depend on technology to compete and grow. RightSize Solutions helps financial advisors and registered investment advisors leverage technology to gain a competitive advantage, meet SEC compliance requirements, and improve their overall productivity. It is recognized as a leader in defending businesses against cyber-threats.

