Performant to Participate in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (“the Company”, “Performant”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, today announced that it will participate in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being that is being held virtually on June 1st. Simeon Kohl, President and Rohit Ramchandani, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy will be meeting with investors throughout the day.

If you are interested in scheduling a meeting please reach out to your Craig-Hallum representative.

About Performant

Performant is a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination-of-benefits) services to identify improper payments. The Company engages clients in both government and commercial markets. The Company also has a call center which serves clients with complex consumer engagement needs. Clients of the Company typically operate in complex and highly regulated environments and contract for their payment integrity needs in order to reduce losses on improper healthcare payments.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Contacts

Richard Zubek, Investor Relations

Performant Financial Corporation

(925) 960-4988

[email protected]

