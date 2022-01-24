HUMBL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Humbl, LLC (HMBL) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Action–Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Humbl, LLC (HMBL) (“Humbl” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: HMBL) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Humbl securities between November 1, 2020 through May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 19, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Humbl is a mobile financial services company that offers investors various financial products associated with “Web 3” technology and decentralized finance.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s growth prospects, technological advancements, international partnerships, and financial benefits for Humbl common stock and digital asset investors, as well as using selectively timed announcements to keep Humbl stock price high so that Company insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume. The complaint also alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling its unregistered securities (BLOCK ETX digital assets) to investors.

On April 25, 2022, the price of the Humbl common stock hit a low of $0.11 per share, down from a price high of $6.84 during the Class Period, which it has not been able to recover. Likewise, the price of BLOCK ETX has dropped over 87% from its height during the Class Period and has not recovered.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Humbl shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.



Brandon Walker, Esq.



Melissa Fortunato, Esq.



(212) 355-4648



[email protected]

www.bespc.com