Idiomatic Earns Investor Support for AI-Driven Customer Intelligence

Closes Seed Round to Accelerate Growth After Massive Customer Wins for Top Brands

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idiomatic , a proven customer intelligence innovator, today announced the close of a $4 million seed round led by Freestyle . Translating customer feedback into easily understandable insights so companies can make better product and customer service decisions to improve customer experience, Idiomatic helps top digital-native brands such as FabFitFun, Facebook, Instacart, Pinterest, Medium, Upwork, HubSpot and more drive dramatic gains in customer growth and loyalty.

Building out a user-friendly product and working closely with top brands to validate and finetune its AI-driven customer intelligence platform since 2016, Idiomatic will use the new capital to further expand its solution offering and accelerate its reach in consumer internet, e-commerce, retail and technology markets. Proven tech entrepreneurs and co-CEOs Kevin Yang and Chris Martinez also earned the support of industry powerhouses including Adobe’s Scott Belsky, Amazon’s Gert Lanckriet, Gaingels, Hyphen Capital, Xoogler Ventures, and others, which joined the oversubscribed round.

“Consumer feedback data serves as the ultimate guide for successful businesses, and companies can no longer afford to ignore the customer feedback surge,” noted Jenny Lefcourt, partner, Freestyle . “The best customer-centric companies tap Idiomatic to ingest all the customer feedback that is out there and then use the resulting data insights to guide their product roadmap, pricing, customer response initiatives and other critical business decisions. As customers give more feedback through more and more channels, I believe that all companies will need Idiomatic to stay competitive.”

Customer experience (CX) has become a top business concern, with more than 87% of senior business leaders noting customer experience as the top growth engine, but only one-in-three feeling very prepared to address it. While customer-focused companies now collect millions of customer data points from various digital sources, most cannot effectively analyze disparate feedback, especially open-ended text, to create a complete, data-driven picture of the voice of the customer. Idiomatic, the first contextual AI customer intelligence platform, categorizes and quantifies all types of customer feedback (including unstructured feedback from emails, chats, voice, reviews, and social media channels) in real time to transform how companies address customer experience and power better business decisions.

“Solving for the customer is at the center of everything we do at HubSpot, but it can be difficult to extract meaningful insights from a high volume of customer feedback. Idiomatic’s platform helps our team to efficiently pull this data from different sources, including text-based, open-ended commentary,” said Allison Tinius, Program Manager, Customer Experience Management at HubSpot. “With Idiomatic, we have a better understanding of what our customers need so we can make data-driven decisions that deliver solutions for them.”

Thanks to data integrations with top customer support platforms such as Gladly, Salesforce and Zendesk, as well as cloud-based survey, review, and social media platforms, Idiomatic is able to consolidate data spread across many systems. Idiomatic seamlessly incorporates human context into its Natural Language Processing (NLP) models to deliver actionable insights to improve CX. Its technology turns feedback into human-curated, understandable labels for each channel in real time, even for the largest companies.

“The proliferation of digital experiences is changing customer behaviors and expectations. As CX becomes the predominant differentiator for businesses, whether top brands will sink or swim in the new customer-centric era will depend on if they can fully understand their customer feedback about what’s going well and what’s going wrong,” added Idiomatic Co-CEO Chris Martinez. “With the support of the Freestyle team, our committed strategic investors, and the exceptional CX teams we partner with, Co-CEO Kevin Yang and I plan to significantly expand our product capabilities, data integrations and market reach in the months ahead.”

Able to handle massive volumes of feedback as companies’ digital footprints expand, Idiomatic has already analyzed over 100 million pieces of customer feedback for clients and provided actionable, real-time insights to inform better, and faster, business decisions. Idiomatic helps its customers understand customer needs by geography, platform, channel, and other relevant demographics. Learn more about the solution and how it has helped top brands here.

Idiomatic unlocks the “why” behind customer feedback and sentiment so companies can create loyal, lifelong customers. The first contextual AI customer intelligence platform, Idiomatic has helped industry-leading brands deliver best-in-class customer experience by giving them a complete, actionable view of their customer feedback. Led by successful technology founders and backed by strategic investors, Idiomatic is on a mission to change how businesses manage customer experience challenges in the digital world. Learn more at idiomatic.com .

Freestyle is an early-stage venture capital firm with over $385M AUM and investments in over 130 technology companies including Airtable, Intercom, Patreon, and BetterUp. General Partners David Samuel and Jenny Lefcourt are serial entrepreneurs and business operators with more than 25 years of technology experience. Freestyle was founded in 2009, being one of the first firms to specialize exclusively on seed-stage companies, be composed of founders turned VCs, and proactively work to improve diversity in the industry. To learn more, please visit http://freestyle.vc .

