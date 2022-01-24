SMX Expands AWS Managed Services Capabilities into AWS GovCloud

HERNDON, Va., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMX today announced the expansion of its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) offering, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services (AMS), for AWS GovCloud is generally available. The powerful combination of CAMS and AMS Accelerate allows customers to leverage AMS for their core infrastructure in AWS commercial or AWS GovCloud region from their AWS Marketplace accounts while adding on even more security and application managed services from SMX as a consolidated solution.

For customers like Pangiam, a technology company specializing in intelligent authentication to improve the movement of people and goods, having the ability to deploy workloads into AWS GovCloud, along with the combined services of CAMS and AMS, can help accelerate their ability to securely support highly regulated markets. Brian Lodwig, Chief Growth Officer at Pangiam states, “By working with CAMS and AWS GovCloud to obtain our FEDRAMP certification, Pangiam will securely offer the world’s fastest facial recognition solution, delivering enterprise scale identity and matching capabilities at an orders of magnitude cost saving over comparable legacy technologies. This enables mission outcomes for our critical US Government clients that were previously cost prohibitive to develop and operate at scale.”

John Sankovich, President of Cloud Solutions at SMX stated, “AMS provides mature, prescriptive, and streamlined managed capabilities like backups, patching, and operational hygiene of cloud infrastructure hosted on AWS, and it complements our managed service offerings well. Our customers have benefited from the combined forces of AWS and SMX to keep their infrastructure operational, secure and up-to-date with minimal overhead on their technical teams.”

AMS can be purchased for AWS commercial and AWS GovCloud region in AWS Marketplace under the SMX Cloud Assured Managed Services listing which offers CAMS premium services like enhanced log aggregation, application management, database management, and more. SMX’s professional services of cloud advisory, strategy, cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance, cloud architecture, cloud engineering, cloud financial management, and information technology (IT) operations support can also be included.

Ryan Orsi, Global APN Lead for Foundation Services at AWS said, “SMX is a Premier Tier APN Partner that offers secure and compliance-heavy environments. Their background and experience across Public Sector and commercial organizations makes them a strong Partner to extend the AWS GovCloud offering in the market. AWS customers are focused on security and compliance in the cloud, and we are excited to help address those requirements with partners like SMX.”

About SMX

SMX is a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ recognized visionary of next-generation cloud solutions and an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP). SMX is also a leader in C5ISR and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/services/cloud/.

About Pangiam

We are security experts, technologists, innovators and problem solvers.

Founded by a team of customs and security professionals with decades of collective senior level executive experience, Pangiam has a deep understanding of the security, facilitation, and operational challenges facing businesses and governments today—and how they affect the customer experience, revenues, and brand loyalty. Since our founding, Pangiam has acquired industry leading technology companies in the identity verification and access control space, including veriScan, Linkware, and Trueface. Today, we operate under the Pangiam name, as a single enterprise offering comprehensive solutions, expertise and capabilities.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

