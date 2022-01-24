Immunovant to Present at LifeSci Partners’ Immunology and Inflammation Symposium on May 10th

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at LifeSci Partners’ virtual Immunology and Inflammation (I&I) Symposium, taking place May 10th-11th, 2022.

LifeSci Partners Immunology and Inflammation Symposium fireside chat details:

Date: Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 Time: 12:00pm Eastern Time Webcast: The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, we are boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. Our investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Designed to be optimized as a simple, subcutaneous injection with dosing that can be tailored based on disease severity and stage, batoclimab may reduce immunoglobin G (IgG) antibodies that cause inflammation and disease. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

