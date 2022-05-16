Synthetic Biologics Announces Presentation on VCN-11, a Novel Oncolytic Adenovirus Designed to Evade Neutralizing Antibodies at the Upcoming 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

– VCN-11 incorporates a proprietary albumin binding domain in the virus shell with the potential to improve systemic delivery and extend therapeutic efficacy through a multi-dosing strategy-

– Data to be featured in an oral presentation on Monday, May 16 at 5:15 p.m. ET-

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced an upcoming oral presentation on novel oncolytic adenovirus VCN-11 at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), to be held virtually and in-person from May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

The oral presentation will feature Ramon Alemany, Ph.D., Head of the Immunotherapy and Virotherapy Group at the Translational Research Laboratory of the Institut Catala d’Oncologia (ICO) and Institut de Investigacio Biomedica de Bellvitage (IDIBELL).

“We are excited to present new data on VCN-11, which should further position us at the forefront of oncolytic virus development,” said Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Synthetic Biologics. “VCN-11 is a next-generation adenovirus that is genetically modified to express hyaluronidase and degrade the protective tumor stroma barrier. It is also engineered to incorporate a proprietary albumin binding domain in the virus’ outer shell, which is intended to improve systemic delivery by enabling the virus to coat itself in albumin and thereby evade neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). The presentation at ASGCT will include preclinical results showcasing the potential of VCN-11 to balance safety, with no major toxicities observed, and effectively target tumors after intravenous re-administration, even in the presence of high level NAbs. We look forward to building upon our foundation of compelling proof-of-mechanism data and continuing to advance our oncolytic adenovirus (OV) program through clinical development.”

The full abstract (#98) is accessible on the ASGCT conference portal and details for the oral presentation are included below.

Title: Oncolytic Adenovirus with Hyaluronidase Activity That Evades Neutralizing Antibodies and Allows Re-Administration: VCN-11

Session Title: Cancer-Oncolytic Viruses

Presenter: Ramon Alemany, Ph.D.

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. ET

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company recently consummated the acquisition of VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN), which is developing a new oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat ,both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics’ website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

