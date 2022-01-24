Positive 18-Month Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of AGTC-501 Presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting

– Data reconfirm previously highlighted safety and efficacy potential of AGTC-501 as a treatment for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) –

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases, today announced the presentation of additional positive findings from the ongoing X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) Phase 1/2 study of AGTC-501, including 18-month safety and efficacy data, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting, May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The data presented at ARVO update previously reported data from this non-randomized, open-label Phase 1/2 study that the Company believes showed both safety and biological activity of AGTC-501 12 months after treatment. The 18-month data appear to show safety and efficacy signals similar to the study’s 12-month findings, including improvements to the ellipsoid zone (EZ). In patients with XLRP, the EZ, a defined region within the photoreceptor layer of the retina, degenerates over time and is eventually lost. Eighteen months after treatment, of the eyes in the study with visible foveal EZ at baseline that underwent subretinal administration of AGTC-501, two thirds showed recovery of foveal EZ and nearly half had improved EZ appearance, which correlated with improvement in macular sensitivity.

“These results indicate sustained durability of improved visual function over 18 months and suggest evidence of biological activity for this XLRP gene therapy,” said Paul Yang, M.D., Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Oregon Health & Science University’s Casey Eye Institute, and the trial’s principal investigator. “Because there are currently no approved treatment options for patients with XLRP, this data provides an important step toward a potential treatment for patients with vision loss due to XLRP.”

At 18 months post treatment, AGTC-501 appeared to be well-tolerated across a wide dose range. The majority of adverse events were mild to moderate in severity, including those related to the subretinal injection procedure and importantly, immunological assessments did not indicate safety concerns.

“We continue to be enthusiastic about our lead candidate AGTC-501. The data presented today combined with the prior 12-month data from this trial are a strong indicator of the potential of both AGTC-501 and our gene therapy platform,” said Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC. “These data, coupled with other data from our ongoing clinical trials, reassure us that we are on the right path to bringing lifechanging therapies for rare retinal diseases to patients and we look forward to sharing the three-month interim data from the SKYLINE Phase 2 expansion portion of this trial in the second quarter of calendar 2022 and 24-month results from this Phase 1/2 trial in the third quarter of calendar year 2022.”

