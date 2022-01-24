Incode Makes Strategic Business Development Hire to Further Accelerate Growth and Global Adoption

Allen Ganz to Drive Growth and Optimize Adoption of Incode’s Industry Leading Identity Verification Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incode, the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced the appointment of Allen Ganz as Vice President of Business Development. The hiring of Ganz, with his extensive track record in digital identity, underscores Incode’s commitment to growing the market for its leading biometrics authentication technology.

Ganz will apply his experience in digital identity to contribute to the company’s strategic growth, identifying and cementing new technology partnerships, alliances and reseller channels. Ganz will create, activate and manage strategic relationships with new and trusted partners to drive growth and optimize adoption and acceptance of Incode’s technology.

“We are excited to bring Allen on board at a time when digital identity technology is hitting its stride,” said Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. “In his new role, Allen will help drive scale and accelerate growth. He will focus on facilitating relationships with partnerships that are core to our strategy, enabling a broader set of use cases while expanding our reach and how we support our customers.”

Most recently, Ganz led strategic alliances and enterprise sales for NEC, where he was responsible for some of their most high-profile biometric deployments. Prior to NEC, he helped grow Visionics, one of the first facial recognition companies, into what is today known as Idemia. Ganz also volunteers as a coach for Israeli Start-ups (www.365x.io), helping entrepreneurs strengthen their go-to-market strategy, generate sales, close partnerships and reach the required traction for Seed or Series A round investments.

“I have had the pleasure of contributing to the evolution of the digital identity space for over 20 years and being a part of some exceptional teams,” said Ganz. “I am excited to join Incode at such a pivotal time in the evolution of digital identity. Acceptance is at an all-time high, driven by consumer demand for frictionless and secure experiences everywhere we go and in everything we do. Incode is at the forefront of this evolution and is well-positioned to be the clear market leader. I look forward to working together to drive growth and help the company realize its full potential.”

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world’s largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode’s end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with a number of the world’s biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

