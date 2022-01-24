Stasher Launches New Bowls Innovation

Company Develops the Perfect On-The-Go Food Storage Solution, now available at Target

Stasher Bowls are the ultimate to-go container, with the leak-free patented Pinch-Loc® seal that stays open when you want it to and stays shut when you need it to. The new bowls are made from the same food-grade platinum silicone that the best-selling Stasher bags are made from and comes in several just-right sizes designed for everything from sauces to salads. They are sturdy enough for storing and packing, while the wide opening means you can eat right from the bowl —whether you’re in the office, at the park, or on the road.

“We are always looking for new ways to reduce single-use products, and provide sustainable solutions for our Stasher squad. The Stasher Bowls are a labor of love and we’re thrilled to share our new favorite container with the world,” said Shannon Morgan Stearns, CEO of Stasher. “Our bowls boast the same quality materials and leak-free seal as our bag products, making them the perfect solution for on-the-go meals.”

Some of the product highlights include:

Lightweight and leak-free: The Stasher patented Pinch-Loc® seal seals in what you need while you’re on-the-go.

One stop shop for meal prep and leftover storage: No need to worry about dirtying extra dishes. Every bowl allows you to store, safely reheat and eat from the same bowl.

No lids, no problem: The entire set easily nests without having to worry about finding the matching lid in your cabinet.

Built-in pourable spout: This product was made for anyone who has tried (and failed) to pour liquids out of a regular bowl and experienced a messy result.

A Bowl for every use case: Stasher has five different sizes of bowls to store, stash and save what you need.

Stasher Bowls are available in five sizes ranging from 1-cup to 8-cups and come in both clear and rainbow colors. Stasher Bowls will be available through www.stasherbag.com and select retailers such as Target.

Stasher is the endlessly reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags and containers. Every Stasher product is a radically functional way to change the way people cook, store and save. It’s the first food-grade platinum silicone bag with a patented Pinch-Loc® seal that can safely go from the freezer to the microwave, oven or boiling water and cleans easily in the dishwasher. As a mission-driven company, a portion of sales from every Stasher goes directly to high-impact nonprofits that are working to protect our planet. To date, the Stasher community has prevented more than four billion single-use plastic bags from ending up in our waste stream. For more information about Stasher, please visit www.stasherbag.com.

