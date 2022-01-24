Cohesity Hosting ReConnect Virtual Summit — Evolve Cybersecurity Strategy and Refuse the Ransom

Industry Experts Offer Insights for Enhanced Business Resiliency in the Age of Ransomware

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, is pleased to host a virtual summit, Cohesity ReConnect, which provides the opportunity to learn about the latest strategies and techniques to defend your data, reputation, and business operations in the ransomware era. Cohesity ReConnect will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon U.S. Pacific Time.

The Cohesity ReConnect virtual summit will help attendees:

Evolve resiliency strategy : Hear from industry thought leaders, Cohesity customers, and leading security providers — as well as Cohesity experts — on how to improve business resiliency in the age of ransomware.

: Hear from industry thought leaders, Cohesity customers, and leading security providers — as well as Cohesity experts — on how to improve business resiliency in the age of ransomware. Make the case for change : Come away from this summit equipped with the actionable information needed to get C-suite sign-off.

: Come away from this summit equipped with the actionable information needed to get C-suite sign-off. Improve ransomware protection and recovery: Learn how critical capabilities and effective collaboration between ITOps and SecOps can arm an organization to minimize the impact of cyberthreats like ransomware.

The event will feature high-caliber speakers, including:

The agenda features important topics in cybersecurity today:

10:00 a.m.: Cybersecurity and the CISO Mindset : Join CISOs as they discuss the critical issues they face and reveal the strategies they deploy to protect their business in today’s ransomware environment.

: Join CISOs as they discuss the critical issues they face and reveal the strategies they deploy to protect their business in today’s ransomware environment. 10:30 a.m.: Rethinking Air Gap with Data Isolation and Recovery for the Modern Era : Understand how a real-world implementation is addressing ransomware, and why a leading analyst sees data isolation as a best practice to address ransomware. And get an inside look at Cohesity FortKnox.

: Understand how a real-world implementation is addressing ransomware, and why a leading analyst sees data isolation as a best practice to address ransomware. And get an inside look at Cohesity FortKnox. 11:00 a.m.: Don’t Stand Alone! Lessons from the Front on Fighting Cybercrime : The pressure on you is intense with boards and the C-suite asking, “Could this happen to us?” Hear tips and best practices from your peers on the front lines to build your cyber resiliency.

: The pressure on you is intense with boards and the C-suite asking, “Could this happen to us?” Hear tips and best practices from your peers on the front lines to build your cyber resiliency. 11:30 a.m.: Cyber Resiliency: It Takes a Village: Hear how Cohesity and Cisco help you shatter data security silos with unified visibility and coordinated response to cyberattacks.

To learn more about Cohesity ReConnect and register for the event, please visit https://www.cohesity.com/reconnect/.

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

© 2022 Cohesity, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Media Contacts



Doug Free



Director of Corporate Communications



[email protected]

650-868-3252

Bospar for Cohesity



[email protected]