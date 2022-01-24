Infogain earns Great Place to Work Certification™

“People are at the very heart of Infogain” – Ayan Mukerji, CEO

Infogain, a human-centered digital platform solutions leader, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in India. The certification is based on anonymous feedback and demonstrates Infogain's excellence across the five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® Trust Index©: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.





Ayan Mukerji, Infogain Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am proud of the entire team for earning the Great Place to Work Certification™. Our people are at the heart of what we do, and this prestigious award is testament to their enriching experience at Infogain. This also comes as a special honor because it represents our employees’ honest feelings about Infogain and its work culture, leadership, and employee-first approach. At Infogain every employee contributes to creating a world-class culture and making us an employer of choice.”

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences. It comes in recognition of Infogain’s focus on building a collaborative culture and nurturing an environment where employees are challenged, supported, and appreciated.

Dayapatra Nevatia, Infogain Chief Operating Officer, remarked, “This certification is an accolade every Infogainer can be proud of and is a result of steps we have taken to be employee friendly. It reflects the strength in our diverse teams collaborating to deliver high-quality solutions for our clients and partners. This recognition will also resonate well with prospective candidates. It’s a moment of great pride for all of us.”

Rajiv Naithani, Infogain Chief People Officer, commented, “We are honored to have been certified as a Great Place to Work®, especially at a time when employees have been working from home while also caring for their families and juggling priorities. This recognition is a testament to our company’s combined efforts to provide a humanistic work environment for our employees. We are committed to a high-trust, high-performance culture as we continue to live our core values of growing together, creating client value, innovating, and delivering excellence.”

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO of Great Place to Work® India, said, “Organizations in a growth phase have added complexity in managing expectations and experiences for the employees. In the face of the overall macro environment which has been unprecedented, it is appreciable what Infogain has achieved in the engagement levels seen this year. Kudos to the leadership team for driving trust in the organization. Thank you for your contribution to our vision of making India a great place to work for all.”

With over 6,000 employees worldwide, Infogain uses a human-centered approach in all its initiatives. Join our team as we continue to grow by visiting our careers page at https://www.infogain.com/careers/.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Dallas, Kraków, Montevideo, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in

