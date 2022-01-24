Blackstone to Offer Euro-Denominated Senior Notes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, euro-denominated senior notes of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Blackstone intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes.

