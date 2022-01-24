Ingram Micro Cloud Achieves AWS Cloud Management Tools ISV Competency Status

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Cloud today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Management Tools (CMT) ISV Competency status. This designation recognizes Ingram Micro Cloud’s proprietary resource and cost optimization solutions, which help collaborators and their customers maximize Return on Investment (ROI) on their AWS spend and have been vetted, validated, and verified by AWS.

The AWS CMT Competency confirms that Ingram Micro Cloud’s proprietary cloud automation technology is capable of streamlining application and workload deployments, and resource management across private, hybrid and public cloud stacks. In particular, Ingram Micro Cloud’s technology is a robust resource for information technology (IT) organizations in need of real-time information about workload costs, resource utilization, and chargebacks on their AWS accounts, and for those who are interested in resource and cost optimization recommendations that can help maximize their AWS investment.

To achieve the competency, Ingram Micro Cloud demonstrated that its cloud automation solution enables customers to leverage policy-driven guardrails that monitor and act on non-compliant actions in AWS environments and simplify the management of their cloud resources.

Ingram Micro Cloud’s partners and their customers can continue enjoying the benefits of Ingram Micro Cloud’s solutions with added reassurance knowing that the technology is supported by AWS.

“We are proud of this achievement and the work done by our team to deliver these tools,” said Tim FitzGerald, vice president of global cloud technical and services, Ingram Micro Cloud. “We believe that we play a pivotal role in the AWS partner ecosystem by building on AWS technology in ways that deliver even greater customer value. Our investments in value-based automation technology and technical resourcing demonstrate our continued commitment to helping our partners better serve their customers and grow their cloud practices.”

Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS entered into a global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) in March of 2021. Since then, Ingram Micro Cloud has been expanding its capabilities and technical depth to better support its partners. The CMT Competency marks the second competency attained by Ingram Micro Cloud this year, in addition to the AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, which was announced in March 2022.

Ingram Micro Cloud’s wide range of partner programs and resources offer support for its partners in the construction of their AWS cloud practices and management of end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and an AWS Distributor, and currently provides an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with 250+ AWS Certifications, AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Services, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and more.

Further information about Ingram Micro Cloud’s AWS business can be found here.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With widespread global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering more as a service. Detailed information is available at www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

Contacts

Megan Binkley



Global Public Relations Manager



Ingram Micro Cloud



[email protected]