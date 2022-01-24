MGI Research Ranks Zuora Revenue No. 1 for Automated Revenue Management in Product and Strategy

ARM market is expected to reach over $8 billion by 2026, predicts MGI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced MGI Research (MGI) has ranked Zuora Revenue in first place across Product and Strategy for Automated Revenue Management (ARM) in the MGI 360™ Ratings and the MGI Buyer’s Guide – Market Ratings Report. Zuora Revenue also maintains a Positive Analyst Outlook from MGI.

Zuora®, which powers the full quote to cash and revenue recognition process, has received industry recognition for both its billing and revenue offerings. Zuora Billing is in the strongest position in the Leaders quadrant of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications1.

MGI Research predicts the ARM market will reach $8.17 billion by 20262. As businesses unlock new revenue streams with a variety of subscriptions, consumption-based and one-time pricing models, the financial close process becomes increasingly complex. Zuora Revenue enables companies to automatically recognize, reconcile and analyze their revenue to close the books up to 50% faster.

Zuora Revenue received top rankings from MGI across:

Product: MGI recognized Zuora Revenue as the leading choice for the enterprise.

Strategy: Zuora Revenue was highlighted for its expanding vision both in functionality and in market reach within the ARM space.

“Diversifying and expanding business models provides new monetization opportunities for companies, but it also makes automating revenue recognition even more critical given new complexities,” said Karthik Ramamoorthy, GM & VP of Products at Zuora. “Zuora is honored to be recognized by MGI for Zuora Revenue as we continue to innovate for enterprises’ sophisticated needs.”

By powering revenue recognition for any business model, from subscription to one-time, and consumption-based services, Zuora Revenue enables businesses to manage the entire quote to cash and revenue recognition process, even with frequent changes.

“The combination of Zuora Billing and Zuora Revenue was essential as our product configurations became more complex with new packages and pricing options,” said Warren Washington, Finance Operations Director at BigCommerce. “Now with Zuora’s complete quote to cash and revenue recognition solution, we have the agility to quickly roll out new bundles with ease.”

“With deep revenue automation domain expertise, Zuora Revenue continues to be a top choice within the ARM space,” said Andrew Dailey, Co-Founder and Managing Director at MGI Research. “We’ve now seen Zuora Revenue succeed across a growing number of industries, and look forward to seeing a broader range of customer sizes and use cases come to fruition.”

MGI 360 Ratings provide a comprehensive system for evaluating technology companies. To learn more about Zuora Revenue and the ratings, visit here.

