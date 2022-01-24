Mason Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Former Meta Engineering Director as CTO

Industry Veteran Brian Hook Brings Years of Product Development and Organizational Leadership Experience to Advance Mason’s Vision of Democratized IoT Innovation and Contribute to Company Growth

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mason, innovator of the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated smart devices, today announced the appointment of Brian Hook as Chief Technology Officer. A seasoned tech industry veteran from Meta, Hook brings nearly three decades of experience in hardware product development, middleware, and scaling organizations to Mason. At Mason, Hook will be responsible for setting long-term platform strategy by scaling Mason’s products and services and bridging technical vision with business goals by partnering with customers to support their growth. With extensive experience managing and building inclusive organizations, Hook will be integral to the development and growth of Mason’s global team across its engineering, product, and design departments.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as a key partner in driving the seismic next phase of technical innovation and overall company growth at Mason,” said Nancy Xiao, CEO, Mason. “His strategic leadership, business acumen, and wealth of hardware and software expertise will be key to expanding our product roadmap and device portfolio, which we believe will help Mason aggressively scale to its next level of growth. Brian’s track record for building diverse and inclusive global teams is also integral to the DNA of Mason. We look forward to his contributions as a member of our executive team.”

Prior to joining Mason, Hook built and developed cutting-edge technologies for companies including Meta, Oculus VR, and RAD Game Tools. Hook joined Meta as part of the Oculus VR acquisition, then led multiple initiatives including VR Audio and the first internal social VR projects. Hook then headed the Oculus mobile and platform software organization, leading numerous geographically distributed teams responsible for Oculus’s core systems software, mobile applications, mobile VR experiences, quality assurance, the app store, and the developer tools supporting Oculus Go and Quest. Hook also served as Head of Software, Portal, where he managed the Facebook Portal software engineering organization, which consisted of hundreds of developers around the world.

With a diverse background across verticals like mobile VR experiences, mobile applications, hardware development, software engineering, as well as recruitment and organizational management, Hook will bring a breadth of knowledge and leadership expertise to support Mason in empowering enterprise innovators to bring their ideas to life faster and more easily.

“Mason is an innovative company with incredible potential to disrupt the industry. As someone who is deeply aligned with the core principles of diversity and sustainability that form the very heart of Mason, I’m looking forward to being a part of furthering Mason’s mission to democratize access to smart device development and reshape the IoT and enterprise smart device industry,” said Hook. “I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to Mason’s vision of enabling customers to build smart and sustainable products on behalf of humanity. This is a role I have been building my entire career towards.”

Additional Resources

Follow Mason on Twitter and LinkedIn

Read the Mason blog

About Mason

Mason is the fastest way to take smart devices from idea to end user. Whether building a single-use device from scratch or scaling a line of smart products, with Mason it’s faster and less costly to build, deploy and scale. Digital transformation is a modern requirement but operating a hardware-dependent initiative is hard – thousands of hours and millions of dollars are at stake. The Mason Smart Device Platform is the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated devices. It offers flexible usage-based pricing for fleets of devices and manages the underlying complexity of all associated backend services, making software delivery on a smart product line—whether it’s a tablet, wearable or new form factor—as simple as delivering software in the cloud. This frees innovators to focus on what matters: application development, feature specification and UX. Granular access to add, remove or lock down capabilities makes it possible for highly customized products to be built as envisioned. Mason offloads hardware investment risks and logistics, including inventory procurement, warehousing and supply chain management. With options like zero-touch provisioning, devices work perfectly out of the box without end user intervention. Remote fleet management, troubleshooting and automated software updates by Mason ensure security and positive end user experiences. Organizations of all sizes rely on Mason to bring innovations and hundreds of use cases to market without reinventing the wheel. Smarter from start to finish with Mason.™

Contacts

Pam Njissang



Bhava Communications for Mason



760.593.2033



[email protected]