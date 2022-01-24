Ingram Micro Previews Future Xvantage™ Platform at Cloud Summit 2022

Industry leader shares “first look” at AI-powered, self-learning digital experience platform ecosystem

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudSummit2022—CLOUD SUMMIT — Showcasing the continued success of its digital journey, Ingram Micro Inc. previewed its future digital experience platform ecosystem known as Ingram Micro Xvantage™ at this week’s 2022 Cloud Summit in Miami.

Described as the innovator’s “digital twin,” the Ingram Micro Xvantage platform is comprised of several proprietary engines enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and designed to deliver a unique and differentiated learning, partnering, and buying experience for channel partners.

During the event Ingram Micro Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Sanjib Sahoo took to the stage to discuss the platform’s overall look, expected capabilities, and anticipated business value. He also called out the future integration of Ingram Micro’s global Cloud Marketplace as both foundational and integral to Ingram Micro Xvantage.

“Upon launch, we believe Ingram Micro Xvantage will allow our team members worldwide to work more intuitively and productively with our partners, assisting them with every aspect of our business so they can grow more profitably and reduce the limiting amount of complexity that is required to do business within our industry,” says Sahoo. “Previewing this new digital experience platform at Cloud Summit, and the steps we have taken along our digital journey, is a success milestone that our entire organization takes pride in.”

After seeing Xvantage firsthand, Mark Essayian, chief executive officer KME Systems, co-president of Ingram Micro’s Trust X community and a power user of the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, notes, “Once launched, we believe there are multiple ways Xvantage will help us work smarter and grow faster – including the sheer amount of time saved on emails and manual process ordering. The unique recommendations and insights based on our business data will be valuable and enable us to be more proactive in all we do for our employees and our customers.”

To catch your first look at Ingram Micro’s future Xvantage digital experience platform, visit Ingram Micro’s social handles at www.linkedin.com/company/ingram-micro/ and www.twitter.com/IngramMicroInc.

About Ingram Micro



Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

Marie Meoli Rourke



WhiteFox Marketing Inc.



[email protected]