o9 Solutions Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

o9 reported a more than threefold increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from new clients in 2021 compared to 2020. In addition, the number of existing clients that expanded their o9 deployments tripled year-over-year in Q4’21, reinforcing the significant and rapid value delivered by o9’s innovative AI-powered platform. Today, leading companies across varied industry verticals such as retail, consumer goods and industrial manufacturing, high-tech and semiconductor, life sciences, automotive, telecom, and oil and gas leverage o9’s cloud-native, single code-based Digital Brain platform—a testament to its broad-based applicability. As a result, the company has expanded its geographic reach through new client acquisition, resulting in office openings in countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Korea, and New Zealand. This growth fueled o9’s ranking on some of 2021’s most influential lists in business, including the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the Financial Times – The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies. o9 also received the World Economic Forum’s 2021 New Champions Award for Excellence in Innovation, which comprises a community of dynamic, high-growth companies that champion new business models, emerging technologies, and sustainable growth strategies.

“As demand and supply complexity and volatility continue to escalate, executives at many of the world’s largest enterprises are increasingly turning to o9’s future-proof, AI-powered Digital Brain platform to transform their supply chain, commercial and integrated business planning capabilities,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. “Our achievements over the past year speak to o9’s commitment to delivering the most value possible to our clients, as well as our firm belief that optimized supply chain planning positively impacts both P&Ls and the planet.”

Gottemukkala continued, “We are unmatched in our ability to help companies turn traditionally slow and siloed planning into smart, integrated planning and decision-making with game-changing improvements in data quality, early detection of demand and supply risks and opportunities, more accurate demand forecasts, and the ability to evaluate what-if scenarios in real-time to drive alignment and collaboration across the supply chain ecosystem. o9’s technology combined with our incremental delivery methodology focused on fast time-to-value enables our clients to realize significant improvements in customer service, inventory levels, resource utilization, as well as ESG and financial KPIs.”

The potential of the o9 Digital Brain platform continues to gain attention from the market for driving innovation in core supply chain functions, as well as its ability to transform end-to-end planning and decision-making. In January 2022, General Atlantic, its BeyondNetZero climate investing venture, Generation Investment Management and KKR made equity investments in o9 totaling $295 million. This latest round of funding is attributed to o9’s unique ability to help organizations transform their costly, complex, and resource-intensive supply chains into profitable and environmentally sound models. Now valued at $2.7 billion up from $1 billion in April 2020, o9 is using the investment to drive continued innovation in R&D across all core integrated business planning functions, connecting it also to areas such as revenue growth management, financial planning, procurement and ESG using o9’s patented Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology. On top of this, o9 continues to innovate through industry knowledge models, further partner ecosystem development and global go-to-market strategies.

“Never before has the case for digital transformation of supply chains been stronger as companies navigate the effects of an ongoing pandemic, fundamental changes in consumer behavior, talent gaps, and logistics breakdowns across the globe,” said Igor Rikalo, President and COO, o9 Solutions. “Supply chains of the future will be defined by their flexibility and resiliency. From the very start, the o9 Digital Brain platform was built to address the most critical supply chain planning challenges that global enterprises are facing and to do so in a scalable manner. o9’s continued innovation and proven ability to execute our vision of delivering the most value-generating platform for planning available anywhere – plus o9’s tremendous growth in terms of new customer acquisition, partnerships and talent pool – shows that the market recognizes o9 as the partner of choice for companies looking to digitally transform their operations.”

