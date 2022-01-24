Innovation. Experience. Leadership. Regions Bank Names Dan Massey as Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Officer

Extensive background in banking technology to further Regions’ focus on customer experience and business growth.





BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regions Bank on Wednesday announced Dan Massey will join the company as Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Officer effective May 9.

Directly reporting to John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp., Massey will lead teams that oversee several critical functions of the company including enterprise operations, application development, information technology, information security, data and analytics, and corporate computing.

“As customers’ needs and expectations rapidly evolve, we have to stay on the leading edge of providing a compelling and convenient banking experience,” Turner said. “Technology is at the core of how we serve customers, and Dan Massey’s leadership and innovative mindset will be a tremendous asset for Regions. His experience, combined with Regions’ commitment to continuous improvement, will help us transform our operations and technology in ways that seamlessly meet customers’ needs while helping us attract more customers to the Regions brand of superior service.”

Massey joins Regions following nearly 30 years with Truist Bank and predecessor companies, including SunTrust Bank. He has deep experience in leading teams focused on modernizing banking technologies while working closely with business groups to provide differentiated products and services to clients. At Truist, Massey served as head of Enterprise Technology Strategic Services and most recently as head of Digital and Contact Center Banking.

Turner noted the depth of Massey’s experience, as well as his customer-first approach to leading operations and technology initiatives, as key attributes that will support Regions’ strategic plan. Teams from Regions’ operations and technology groups have served key roles in significant recent initiatives, including updating the bank’s transaction posting order and process, giving customers more account information in near real time, providing more account alerts, and paving the way for future advancements.

“A forward-thinking mindset, a positive customer experience, and a collaborative workplace culture are all hallmarks of Regions Bank,” Massey said. “I’m looking forward to working with Regions’ teams to combine the power of technology and operations with the experience and insights of bankers who are committed to exceeding clients’ expectations. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of financial services and solutions for current – and future – customers.”

As Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Officer, Massey will serve as a member of Regions’ Executive Leadership Team. A 1992 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Massey began his financial services career with Crestar Mortgage Corporation, another predecessor of Truist Bank, before joining SunTrust in 2001.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $164 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

