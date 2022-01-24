Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Inc. (ICT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive portfolio of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced the Company will present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual meeting in Washington DC. May 15-19, 2022.

ICT will present on GCC19CART, its lead product candidate from the Company’s CoupledCAR® technology, being developed to treat patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (R/R mCRC) in an oral presentation.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of GCC19CART a Novel CoupledCAR® Therapy for Subjects with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Oral Abstract Session: Cell-based Cancer Immunotherapies II

Presenter: Eugene Kennedy, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, ICT

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 3:45 pm – 5:30 pm ET

This presentation highlights data from the 21 patients who were enrolled in two dose escalation groups at 5 hospitals in China. Patients were followed for safety and preliminary evidence of efficacy. Thirteen patients were enrolled in dose level 1 (1×106 cells/kg) and 8 patients were enrolled in dose level 2 (2×106 cells/kg). For dose level 1, the objective response rate (ORR) per RECIST 1.1 was 15.4% (2/13). For dose level 2, The ORR per RECIST 1.1 was 50% (4/8). The most common adverse events were cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and diarrhea. Neurotoxicity was observed in 2 patients that was resolved with corticosteroids. Overall, GCC19CART demonstrated meaningful dose dependent clinical activity and an acceptable safety profile in patients with R/R mCRC.

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a private clinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Rockville, MD. ICT is focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. ICT’s unique CoupledCAR® technology platform is designed to overcome the common challenges of treating solid tumors. ICT has achieved promising preclinical and proof-of-concept clinical results in late-stage solid tumors, such as colorectal cancer and thyroid cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a Study-May-Proceed letter for the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of GCC19CART targeting relapsed or refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. ICT expects to initiate this U.S. focused clinical trial, referred to as CARAPIA-1, in the summer of 2022. The Company has a broad pipeline of CAR-T candidates targeting additional solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com.

