Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference: Presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Cowen’s 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA: A live presentation will take place virtually on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of Jounce’ website at https://ir.jouncetx.com/investor-overview. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Jounce’s site for 30 days following the event.

About Jounce Therapeutics:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. JTX-8064 is currently being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, in one monotherapy and seven indication-specific combination therapy cohorts in the Phase 1/2 INNATE trial and is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 2 portion of the study. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Eric Laub
+1-857-259-3853
[email protected]

Related Stories

Sorrento Announces FDA Authorization to Proceed With Phase 2 Study of Abivertinib (Fujovee™) to Treat Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (MAVERICK Trial)

Virax Biolabs Introduces New Board of Directors, Announces Members

New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

Veru to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24th 2022

Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Documentary, “The Platelet Problem,” is Recognized in the Top Ten at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

You may have missed

Sorrento Announces FDA Authorization to Proceed With Phase 2 Study of Abivertinib (Fujovee™) to Treat Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (MAVERICK Trial)

Virax Biolabs Introduces New Board of Directors, Announces Members

New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

Veru to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24th 2022

Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Documentary, “The Platelet Problem,” is Recognized in the Top Ten at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

error: Content is protected !!