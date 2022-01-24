International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements (ISBA) 2022, the Cosmic Ray of Blockchain Future Shines on Singapore

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2022) – The International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements (ISBA) will debut in Singapore, from 1st to 2nd December 2022. Exclusively organised by ParallelChain Lab, the ISBA gathers significant voices of ecosystem builders and users, of whom represent different stakeholders of the innovation chain, yet united by the aspiration to actualize the blockchain-powered digital transformation.

As the first of the series, the theme of ISBA 2022: ‘A New Interoperability Dimension – Coupling DeFi and CeFi‘ aims right at the core of the digital infrastructure, the blockchain platforms. It will hear from distinguished technologists, industry leaders, and venture capitalists on the networked enterprise and decentralised economies, from deep-tech and business perspectives.

An Unprecedented Strong Line-up Heading the Symposium – Fri, 2 Dec 2022.

The ISBA will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest of Honour – the Honourable Dick Cheney, former Vice President of the United States on 2 December 2022, along with an impressive line-up of speakers:

Dr. Radia Perlman : The “Mother of Internet”; National Inventors Hall of Fame 2016; National Academy of Engineering 2015; Internet Hall of Fame 2014.

: The “Mother of Internet”; National Inventors Hall of Fame 2016; National Academy of Engineering 2015; Internet Hall of Fame 2014. Charlie Kaufman : System Security Architect of Dell EMC; former Chief Network Security Architect of Microsoft Azure; former Chief Network Security Architect of IBM Lotus Notes; Member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences expert panel.

: System Security Architect of Dell EMC; former Chief Network Security Architect of Microsoft Azure; former Chief Network Security Architect of IBM Lotus Notes; Member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences expert panel. Dr. Raj Jain : Barbara J. And Jerome R. Cox, Jr., Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Washington University; a highly cited scholar in Computer Science with more than 37,000 citations on Google Scholar.

: Barbara J. And Jerome R. Cox, Jr., Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Washington University; a highly cited scholar in Computer Science with more than 37,000 citations on Google Scholar. Nitin Gaur : Founder & Director of IBM Worldwide Digital Asset Labs; Founder and former Director of IBM Blockchain Labs.

: Founder & Director of IBM Worldwide Digital Asset Labs; Founder and former Director of IBM Blockchain Labs. gmoney : A highly regarded, prolific NFT curator & thought-leader.

: A highly regarded, prolific NFT curator & thought-leader. More to be revealed.

The symposium is divided into three tracks: ‘Technology’, ‘Enterprise’, and ‘Decentralised Finance (DeFi)’. Each track consists of keynote speeches on topics revolving around real-world adoptions of blockchain technology, followed by panel discussions with live Q&A.

Pre-symposium Tutorials – Thurs, 1 Dec 2022.

On the day before the symposium, tutorial sessions will be held on university campus. We will learn from renowned technologists including Dr. Radia Perlman the “Mother of Internet”, cybersecurity expert Charlie Kaufman and cryptography scholar Dr. Elaine Shi, on the challenging yet critical topics pertaining to the advancement of the blockchain technology, such as quantum computing and transaction fee mechanisms.

Access-coded Live Streaming Available for Global Audiences.

The benefits of attending the ISBA 2022 cannot be missed – it provides inspiration for the future of blockchain developing from the “what” to the “how”. It enables attendees to grasp a realistic view of the emerging trends and needs and to have a technical blueprint for an innovative solution.

Interested in attending? Registration for ISBA 2022 is open now at www.isba.global. While physical participation is exclusive for invited guests, virtual participation is open to all, subject to completed registration.

For the most updated information about the event, please visit www.isba.global.

For media and partnership inquiries, please write to [email protected].

About International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements (ISBA)

The ISBA is a global-scale blockchain initiative organised and sponsored by ParallelChain Lab. It aims to guide the first step in migrating to the digital economy by provoking meaningful questions and discussions that will enable all of us, builders and consumers alike, to cut through the technology hype and grasp a realistic view of the emerging trends and needs, and to provide a technical blueprint for innovative solutions.

About ParallelChain Lab

Founded in 2018, ParallelChain Lab develops solutions for the Web 3.0 economy with game-changing blockchain and AI technologies. ParallelChain is a magnitude of two layer-1 blockchain platforms, powering an ever-growing ecosystem of enterprise and decentralised applications with advanced scalability and functionality, data privacy and immutable accountability.

