Laimou Cultural Town Landscape Unveiled in the Middle of Chinese City of Yantai

The landscape was Jointly built by iGreen Group and Yantai Yeda Economic Development Group.

Yantai, Shandong, China–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2022) – On 1st May 2022, a giant landscape was unveiled in the middle of the Northern Chinese city. According to Yantai Yeda Economic Development Group, the joint developer of the project, the newly built landscape was built on a site of architectural ruins.

Laimou Cultural Town Landscape

Laimou Cultural Town covers a total area of 133.6 hectares, most of which is located in the former site of Sanshilibao Han Dynasty tombs, a provincial cultural protection heritage that has a history of nearly 2000 years. Jointly built by iGreen Group and Yantai Yeda Economic Development Group, it consists of a floral theme park, a commercial street and tourism community, covering floral art, cultural display, ecological recreation and science education.

Laimou Cultural Town Landscape

The first phase to open is called Landscape Garden, covering an area of 25 hectares. It will include a giant Floral Tapestry, Rock Garden, Floral Ocean, Multifloral Street, Children’s Garden and Cloud Mountain viewing platform. Leisure activities such as all-terrain vehicles, rainbow grass slides, hurricane ziplines and multiple facilities are also provided for families with kids.

In addition to the Laimou Cultural Town, Yantai Economic & Technological Development Area has promoted a series of projects to boost the cultural tourism industry growth. The developers will further launch another round of high-quality development for Yantai city in the near future.

