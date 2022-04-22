Plurilock Listed as Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner(R) Innovation Insight for Biometric Authentication Report

Research report, titled ‘Innovation Insight for Biometric Authentication’ provides key insights on biometric authentication which offers unique advantages over other credential-based methods

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2022) – Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced that the Company was mentioned as a Representative Vendor in a 2022 Gartner Innovation Insight for Biometric Authentication report.1

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams.2 Gartner has identified PlurilockTM as a representative vendor for gesture and keystroke biometric authentication among the offerings profiled in this research:

Gesture – “Uses pointing devices (mice, trackpads) or touchscreens (which support screen pressure as an additional metric). Often combined with handling and keystroke.”

According to Gartner, “Biometric authentication has a high profile in the market. Biometric methods promise better user experience (UX), trust and accountability benefits than other credential-based methods and enable passwordless authentication, alone or combined with other methods”.4 Furthermore, Gartner recommends that identity and access management and fraud detection leaders “Improve authentication UX for employees and customers or enhance trust and accountability by implementing biometrics alone or in combination with other credentials across a wide range of use cases, including identity life cycle events, not just interactive login.”5

On May 11, 2022, Plurilock announced new functionality for its core behavioral biometrics solution, Plurilock DEFENDTM, that will allow the technology to extend its continuous identity assurance capabilities to Amazon WorkSpaces virtual sessions.

“We believe our inclusion as a representative vendor in this Gartner report validates Plurilock’s position as a leading player in the zero-trust identity space,” said Plurilock CEO, Ian L. Paterson. “In our opinion, this inclusion also demonstrates the Company’s work in alignment with our strategy to acquire profitable cybersecurity companies with great customers and provide cutting-edge identity confirmation solutions that protect workforces.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today’s workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

Plurilock is a proud member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) which will facilitate our ability to continually innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) related to future events or Plurilock’s future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company’s ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

