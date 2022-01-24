Intrado Offers Mosaicx Conversational Artificial Intelligence on Google Cloud Marketplace

Solution improves the customer experience, reduces contact center costs, and is compatible with Google Cloud technology

ISLANDIA, N.Y., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced Mosaicx, its conversational artificial intelligence (“AI”) solution, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Unlike traditional customer service technologies such as interactive voice response (“IVR”), which rely on menus and phone trees, Mosaicx understands the intent of the conversation. Listing this new, advanced, inbound and outbound customer technology on Google Cloud Marketplace has made it even easier for companies to access the tools they need to create superior conversational experiences for their customers. Mosaicx solutions allow clients to apply utilization to their Google commitment.

“Conversational AI is one of the hottest topics in the customer service industry today, yet there is still a stigma that it’s too confusing or too difficult to implement,” said Patty Watson, President of Intrado Cloud Collaboration. “For over 30 years we have helped bridge that gap for our clients, making customer experience easier than ever.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Mosaicx is a Google Cloud-based technology made up of three components: a proprietary communication gateway, a speech engine utilizing Google’s Dialogflow models, and a proprietary orchestration framework. Collectively, these pieces allow clients and Mosaicx success coaches to build service modules that meet three goals:

Increase loyalty through customer experience

Reduce costs

Generate revenue

Mosaicx conversational AI uses machine learning to understand the spoken word or text and the context of the conversation to respond to almost anything a customer says or types. Instead of asking customers to push a button or repeat a specific phrase, Mosaicx lets customers describe their issue in their own words. This makes it possible to answer questions, find account information, make payments, transfer funds, and collect voice-of-the-customer data allowing live agents to manage more complex and challenging customer scenarios. Mosaicx also supports outbound text messaging, useful for appointment reminders, marketing campaigns, verification codes, and other types of proactive services on customers’ preferred channels. It can operate voice and text simultaneously, so customers can receive a text while talking to the virtual assistant. The result is an effortless conversation, improving customer experiences while reducing agent costs and customer hold times.

View the Mosaicx listing on Google Cloud Marketplace to request a quote or demo.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

Contact