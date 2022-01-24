Traveling for Memorial Day weekend? Get the best value with Verizon

All summer long, take advantage of cost savings and perks on the network more people rely on, with plans starting at just $35/line per month for four 5G Start lines with Auto Pay¹

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travel is heating up with more and more people getting ready to pack their bags and head out to kick-off the summer – in fact, AAA predicts that in the U.S., 39.2 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend* and more than half of travelers are planning to take more trips this summer than they did pre-pandemic.**

Whether those travel plans take you to one of over 1,700 cities in the United States where Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available² – or internationally, Verizon offers incredible value on the network more people rely on, including rewards for travel with the Verizon Visa® Card, and talk, text and data in over 210 countries with TravelPass on select 5G Unlimited plans.

And right now, to show the love, we’re giving all customers up to $800 in value to help cover the cost of a new 5G phone. That means you can upgrade and get an iPhone 13 (128 GB), on us when you trade in an eligible phone with a 5G Unlimited plan³.

Heading abroad? Stay in touch with loved ones

Verizon’s 5G Do More and 5G Get More plans give you one day of TravelPass each month. This means you can take your talk, text and data with you to more than 210 countries and destinations. Once your included TravelPass days are used you’ll pay $10 per day. To add TravelPass text TRAVEL to 4004 or use the MyVerizon App.

Get travel rewards and more with the Verizon Visa® Card

The Verizon Visa Card is a credit card built right that pays off in big ways. It is the only credit card that lets customers earn rewards in the form of Verizon Dollars on everyday purchases, including 4% on grocery store purchases and filling up the car with gas, 3% on dining including takeout and delivery, 2% on Verizon purchases, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted⁴. Verizon Dollars can be used to book flights, hotel rooms and rental cars, to get gift cards from your favorite brands, or on the latest tech. You can even use them to pay your Verizon bill. Verizon Dollars never expire and there’s no annual fee!⁵

Verizon Visa Card holders also get two free days of TravelPass annually and aren’t charged foreign transaction fees⁵ when spending abroad.The perfect rewards for that long-awaited summer vacation!

When you open a Verizon Visa Card account, you also get up to $100 in credit applied to your wireless bill over the first 24 months — just use the card to pay your bill every month⁶.

Customers can visit https://www.verizon.com/support/verizon-visa-card-rewards-legal/ to see full eligibility rules. Learn more about Verizon Dollars on our Verizon Visa Card FAQs page. Click to learn more about the Verizon Visa Card and apply .

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband, and consumer offerings.

*AAA and IHS Markit 2022 Memorial Day Travel Forecast.

**Seven Corners 2022 Summer travel data.

1 Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Plus taxes and fees. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic on 5G Start plan; for 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, your smartphone and Mobile Hotspot data only after 50 GB/mo of 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE data. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $799.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on postpaid 5G Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

3 Application required. Subject to credit approval. To apply, must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with up to 12 phone lines max, depending on plan.

4 REWARDS: Purchases subject to credit approval. Verizon Dollars will be forfeited for Rewards Program inactivity. See the Verizon Visa® Credit Card Rewards Program Terms & Conditions in application for details and restrictions.

5 NO ANNUAL FEE/NO FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEE: For New Accounts: Variable Purchase APRs are 21.99% or 25.99% for the Verizon Visa Credit Card or 18.99%, 21.99% or 25.99% for the Verizon Visa Signature Credit Card. APRs are accurate as of 4/1/22 and will vary with the market based on Prime Rate (as defined in your credit card agreement). Minimum Interest Charge is $2.

6 To receive the full $100 credit, monthly bill payment using the Verizon Visa Card is required over the first 24 months. During that time, the $4.17 monthly credit will not be applied for any monthly bill that is not paid using the Verizon Visa® Card.

The Verizon Visa® Card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ana Ibarra

[email protected]