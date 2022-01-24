JPMorgan Chase Launches Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Promote Generational Wealth-Building in Black Communities

Tour to offer insights on financial health, the path to homeownership and entrepreneurship in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching the Advancing Black Wealth Tour, an event spanning three cities designed to provide financial health education, wealth-building seminars, and other vital financial insights to Black communities.

With stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Philadelphia planned throughout 2022, the tour will host prominent Black business leaders and entrepreneurs who will engage attendees through panel discussions and interactive workshops. Forums will include financial wellness, best steps to saving money, navigating the real estate market and homeownership, entrepreneurship, and wealth generation.

The speaker lineup at each event will be complemented by a series of breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings with banking executives, finance professionals and other representatives from across JPMorgan Chase’s entire business.

The first tour stop will take place in Los Angeles at NeueHouse Hollywood on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. PST – 2:30 p.m. PST. Planned speakers for the Los Angeles event include:

Ian Dunlap: Master Stock Investor, and Founder of Red Panda

Daymond John: Founder and CEO of FUBU, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and CEO of the Shark Group

Dr. Lynn Richardson: Entertainment Executive and Celebrity Financial Expert

MC Lyte: TV Producer, DJ, and Philanthropist

Dom Kennedy: Independent Rapper, Owner of OPM Record Label, “Be My Neighbor” Brand Ambassador

“We want to see Black families thrive financially, and are committed to finding new ways to reach people with information we know will impact – not just individuals, but entire generations – if utilized,” said Justin Grant, Executive Director of Community Development for Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase. “We’re bringing the full force of our firm, in partnership with trusted experts, to empower communities across the county and demystify the path to building wealth over time.”

“Financial intelligence is not something I was taught in school or in my community growing up, but it has been one of the most important tools throughout my life and career. Today, it is my mission to help close the racial wealth gap through education and empowerment. It’s amazing to partner with JPMorgan Chase, an organization that is committed to supporting and educating Black communities across the country through programs like the Advancing Black Wealth Tour,” said Daymond John.

“We are building the next generation of wealthy families by partnering with JPMorgan Chase to connect participants with industry experts and business leaders like ourselves,” said Dr. Lynn Richardson and MC Lyte. “This initiative is where financial leaders are created and empowered, and where wealth building capacity is expanded!”

For more information about the Los Angeles event or to access information on future tour stops, visit: http://jpmorganchase.com/advancingwealth/. Attendees are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test result in advance of the event (either a negative PCR result obtained within 48 hours, or a negative rapid antigen result obtained within 24 hours of event). Masks are strongly encouraged.

