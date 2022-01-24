ServiceNow Ecosystem Helps U.S. Firms Rein in Complexity

The fast-growing workflow platform is easing application and function sprawl at U.S. enterprises in many industries, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGProviderLens–More U.S. enterprises are seeking a single platform to manage all the functions in their organization, and many are finding it through ServiceNow and its thriving ecosystem of partners, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. finds companies face several challenges managing a growing number of applications and business requirements. They include the complexity of integrating separate applications for each function, rising security concerns with remote work and the need to manage performance and service levels. The cost of technology operations, including support, maintenance and licenses, is also a growing burden, the report says.

“The need to rely on multiple software platforms can result in a degraded view of the overall technology and services environment, and is hindering digital business transformation at some companies,” said Bill Huber, ISG partner, Digital Platforms and Solutions. “A unified approach can help them move forward.”

There is a growing appetite among U.S. enterprises for solutions to transform business processes, especially in transaction-driven industries such as insurance, retail, health care and banking and finance, ISG says. Companies are transforming their workflows to simplify activities, inputs and outputs.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest-growing vendors of such platforms, and its largest market is the U.S. The wide adoption of ServiceNow is driven by the company’s strong ecosystem of consulting, implementation, integration and managed services providers. Through its partners, and by making acquisitions, ServiceNow is increasingly targeting specific industries with accelerators that meet unique business requirements.

“ServiceNow’s goal is to deliver products for every persona, portfolio and industry sector,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “It has a discrete strategy to carry out this mission for enterprises and service providers in the U.S.”

The report reviews how ServiceNow and partners are using new technologies such as AI to expand the platform’s capabilities, plus how ServiceNow’s partnership programs help providers deliver value to enterprises.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cask, Cognizant, Deloitte, Genpact, HCL, Infosys, LTI, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. It names Trianz as a Leader in two quadrants and Hexaware and KPMG as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Hexaware and Mindtree are named as Rising Stars – companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition – in two quadrants each. Tech Mahindra and Trianz are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cask, Hexaware and Trianz.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



[email protected]

Erik Arvidson, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 617 874 5214



[email protected]