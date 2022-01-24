OneReach.ai Receives Highest Scores in Customer Service and Human Resources Use Cases in the Inaugural 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms Report

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—OneReach.ai, creators of a market-leading platform that’s democratizing conversational AI and machine learning with flexible, no code/low code development tools, today announced that it scored highest in four out of five of the Use Cases in the inaugural 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms report, including Customer Service and Human Resources Use Cases. The company’s Communications Studio G2 platform currently automates over a billion conversations per year and was designed to simplify the creation of complex AI solutions, with extensive end-to-end voice capabilities and a focus on user experience. ​​

“The new Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluates products across the conversational AI market, and we’re honored to have received the highest scores in four out of five use cases,” said Robb Wilson, principal designer, chief technologist and founder of OneReach.ai. “This space is polluted by a lot of noise and unmet promises. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates our philosophy that success with conversational AI requires a clear point of view and an open platform. Our team has been working on this for over a decade—rallying around a shared vision that gives our customers the flexibility to integrate the best technologies available anywhere into their automations.”

Gartner identifies the report as “a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators… It shows you which products or services are a best fit in various use cases to provide you actionable advice on which products/services you should add to your vendor shortlists for further evaluation.” The report analyzes conversational AI platform vendors by evaluating key metrics, such as voice capabilities, channel integration, bot orchestration, agent escalation and handling, analytics and testing, learning and continuous improvement, enterprise administration, lifecycle management, dialogue management and backend integration.

OneReach.ai was also named a Leader in the first 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. For the Critical Capabilities report, Gartner evaluated the companies placed in the Magic Quadrant on their ability to execute and completeness of vision across various use cases.

Gartner defines enterprise conversational AI platforms as “software applications used to build, orchestrate and support the development and operationalization of multiple use cases of conversational automation.” OneReach.ai’s Communications Studio G2 platform offers deep functionalities for creating conversational applications across all communication channels, including a complete set of end-to-end voice capabilities that allows customers to build their own independent contact center solutions or augment their existing legacy systems with low risk. Along with receiving the highest scores in the Customer Service (3.99), Human Resources (3.79), Voice Bot on Call Center (4.07), and Orchestration of Multiple Employee-Facing Bots Use Cases (3.95), OneReach.ai had the second highest score in the IT Service Desk Use Case (3.83) out of 5.

Businesses across the globe, many from the Fortune 2000, have come to rely on the company’s award-winning platform for its voice capabilities and focus on user experience, both of which are critical to the multimodal experiences that leading brands demand. Additional information on OneReach.ai’s ranking in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms report is available here.

About OneReach.ai

Launched in 2013, OneReach.ai is a market leading software company created by award-winning UX pioneers to democratize digital communications and machine learning. The Company’s award-winning Communication Studio G2 platform provides a powerful, flexible and trusted microservices-based conversational AI platform, targeted at enterprise implementations. The Global Fortune 2000 and other organizations across the world rely on OneReach.ai, spanning multiple verticals, including financial services, retail, telecom, technology and CPG, among others. The Company is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Berkeley, London and eastern Europe. For more information, please visit www.onereach.ai.

