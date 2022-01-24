KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for April 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for April 2022.

April remittance reports continued to show solid credit performance across securitized equipment loan and lease pools, as annualized net losses in KBRA’s headline Equipment Loan & Lease Index inched lower to 0.03%, while the percentage of accounts 60+ days past due fell to 0.45%.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

