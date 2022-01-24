Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Presentation: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6:20 a.m. PDT / 9:20 a.m. EDT

Event: Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference



Presentation: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. PDT / 11:30 a.m. EDT

Event: Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Virtual Conference



Presentation: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT

Event: BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference



Presentation: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. PDT / 1:15 p.m. EDT

These presentations will be available as live webcasts, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With both Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:

T. Peter Andrew



949.672.9655



[email protected]

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Robin Schultz



408.573.5043



[email protected]