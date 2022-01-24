KBRA Releases Research – Home Improvement Loan Sector on the Rise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research on the home improvement loan (HIL) asset-backed security (ABS) sector. The report provides a broad overview of the HIL sector, including the market, product overview, product comparisons, credit risk factors, KBRA rating activity, and sector performance.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical

Maxim Berger, Director

+1 (646) 731-1260

[email protected]

Eric Neglia, Senior Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2456

[email protected]

Business Development

Ted Burbage, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-3325

[email protected]

