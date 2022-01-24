KBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for April 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for April 2022. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, observed modifications, prepayment speeds, and other performance metrics across four major RMBS 2.0 subsectors.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Brian Ford, CFA, Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2329

[email protected]

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2486

[email protected]

Ashish Sharda, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2415

[email protected]

Business Development Contact

Dan Stallone, Director

+1 (646) 731-1308

[email protected]

Related Stories

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – April 30, 2022

Better Choice Company Announces Insider Purchase Program of Approximately 2.5% of Common Shares Outstanding

Clearmind Announces Pre-IND Meeting Date with FDA

CORRECTION: ProMIS Neurosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Acquires GVB Biopharma, a Leading Hemp/Cannabis Company

GBS Inc. to Hold Virtual 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 4:00pm ET

You may have missed

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – April 30, 2022

Better Choice Company Announces Insider Purchase Program of Approximately 2.5% of Common Shares Outstanding

Clearmind Announces Pre-IND Meeting Date with FDA

CORRECTION: ProMIS Neurosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Acquires GVB Biopharma, a Leading Hemp/Cannabis Company

error: Content is protected !!