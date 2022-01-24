KBRA Releases Research – KBRA’s Global Rating Stability Study: 2011-2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases a report providing greater insight into the stability of its ratings from 2011-2021. The report details KBRA Stability Ratios (KSR) for each rating category over 3-Year, 5-Year, and Lifetime observation windows.

The KSR represents the percentage of rating observations in each rating category that carry a rating at the end of the observation window that is equivalent to or higher than the rating at the beginning of that window. Ratings that experienced a downgrade of one or more notches are excluded from the percentage.

Rating performance data provides insight into the resiliency and stability of our ratings. As KBRA’s rating universe continues to expand, we look forward to providing more comprehensive reports such as this one on a periodic basis, to share broader performance data that spans all sectors and geographies in which we provide ratings.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

